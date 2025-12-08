Riverfront Park to host four-day Holiday Village artisan market

Riverfront Park will host an artisan market this weekend with more than 60 small businesses slated to set up shop at the Gesa Pavilion.

Local vendors at the Holiday Village will huddle under a 40 -by -100 -foot glass tent at the base of the pavilion and more will run through the indoor lobby.

Event entry is free and food will be available for purchase from food trucks and booths alike.

Spokane’s park department has held a winter market annually since around 2020, Riverfront’s Programming and Marketing Manager Amy Lindsey said, though staff have wanted to expand into more of a family event for years.

This year, shoppers also can expect a photo booth, kids crafts and live music. Imagine Jazz will perform, as will caroling groups from local schools.

Booths will sell festive and year-round items, Lindsey said, including clothing, jewelry and art.

It was the partnership with Gesa Credit Union, built in to its prior contract for the naming rights to the pavilion, that allowed for the market expansion, Lindsey said.

“The Holiday Village showcases the heart of Spokane: its local vendors, artists and food partners,” Brandon Allison, Gesa vice president of community impact , said in an email statement. “Supporting local businesses has always been important to Gesa and this event gives them a platform to connect directly with the community.”

Though the lobby will be heated, Lindsey recommends attendees dress warm.