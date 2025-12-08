Emerging elves: Rogers High School turns woodshop into toy workshop for the Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the “Donate” button. Donations must be made by Dec. 26 to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 29. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 29.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 11, 12, 13 and 18. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 15-17. Closed Sunday, Dec. 14.

If You Go

Students in the Woodshop Club at Rogers High School have been working for months to make wooden tools, tool boxes, cars, reindeer and sleighs to be given to children at the Christmas Bureau when it opens later this week.

Teacher Bryan Rice said one of his volunteers, Jerry Schmidt, suggested having the club members make things for the Christmas Bureau.

“It was his idea to do all this,” he said.

Schmidt, a retired woodshop teacher, said he’s been volunteering at Ferris High School for nearly a decade. However, the Ferris woodshop has several volunteers, and there weren’t any at Rogers, so he decided to switch schools. He had been involved in helping Ferris students make items for the Christmas Bureau, so he brought that connection with him.

Schmidt said it’s important for students to learn how to use the hand tools and power tools in a woodshop and making things is a good way to practice those skills.

“I’m a strong believer in community service,” he said. “At the same time, let’s make something.”

The students have spent most of their time making more than 100 wooden cars of various styles, but they also made nine toolboxes filled with a wooden saw, hammer and wrench. Schmidt said he had to convince the students to start working on the Christmas project months ago.

“You gotta start three months before the holiday,” he said. “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

The club meets after school every Thursday, and on a recent Thursday, the students were still hard at work, saws humming.

Senior Dennis Daranutsa, club president, said he’s enjoyed making the toys.

“It’s been a good experience,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot.”

He’s now thinking of making carpentry his career, but said even if he doesn’t, he’ll keep making toys.

“I want to make toys for my own kids,” he said. “I like the idea of wooden products rather than plastics.”

Club Vice President Zoe Kopplin has taken woodshop both of her years at Rogers. She previously attended a private school.

“We didn’t have interesting activities like this,” she said of her former school.

Kopplin said she had considered a career in welding and took woodshop as a way to explore one of the trades.

“Being in woodshop has really sparked my interest in carpentry,” she said.

She has also enjoyed her time making toys after school.

“It’s just a great feeling to be making things for other people,” she said.

Rice said he plans to continue having his students make toys for the Christmas Bureau next year, but this time having learned from the experience.

“This is our first year doing it,” he said. “Every year we’re going to get better.”

Donations

New contributions of $7,732 have brought the year-to-date total to $122,705.52, still a long way from the goal of raising $600,000 to pay for the grocery store vouchers, toys and books given out at the Christmas Bureau.

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $5,000 with the note “Merry Christmas!”

Richard Funge and Margaret Farris, of Mead, donated $600, writing, “Happy holidays everyone.”

Mary Upshaw donated $500.

William and Deborah Pierce, of Liberty Lake, sent $300.

Bruce and Ann Dentler, of Spokane, contributed $250.

“Thank you for the work you are doing for our community,” they wrote.

Beth Schomburg, of Spokane, gave $220.

Susanne Tuson and Marty Beresford, of Colbert, gave $200.

“We appreciate all the volunteers who work so hard to make Christmas a little brighter and merrier for everyone,” they wrote.

M. Traynor, of Spokane, sent $100. Peggy Rau, of Deer Park, also contributed $100. Marie Quackenbush, of Spokane, donated $100. Harley and Melanie Reckord, of Spokane, gave $100, as did Richard and Karen Steele.

Ray and Liz Schatz, of Spokane, donated $62 “in memory of Karen Schatz Dunning, who would have been 62 years old this year.”

Marcia Ross, of Spokane, gave $50. Judith Schoepflin, of Spokane, also sent $50.