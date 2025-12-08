Whitworth turns up heat in second half to beat Behlaven 90-76

From staff reports

Whitworth turned a two-point halftime lead into a 90-76 win against visiting Belhaven Monday at Whitworth Fieldhouse.

The Pirates (5-1) earned a nonconference victory against the Blazers (3-7) behind the play of trio Stephen Behil, Ben Nyquist and Caden Bateman.

Behil scored a team-high 20 points while Nyquist and Bateman added 16 and 14, respectively.

Belhaven’s Dan Robinson led all scorers with 27 points.

Whitworth travels to Pomona-Pitzer on Monday.