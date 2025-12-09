GSL basketball: Central Valley girls used balanced scoring to overcome Ferris; CV boys run away from Saxons

Central Valley guard Drae Domebo shoots the ball against Ferris guard Emmaline Kuney, left, and forward Brooke Chisholm during a girls basketball game on Tuesday at Ferris High School. (James Snook)

Central Valley went 27-0 last season and won the girls State 3A championship. But the Bears are defending their title without five players who graduated, including McDonald’s All-American and Gatorade state player of the year Brynn McGaughy – now starting for University of Washington – and first-team all-league and two-time GSL defensive player of the year Eden Sander.

The new-look Bears had a fairly easy time in their first three games, winning all three by an average of 15.3 points per game.

The Ferris Saxons, meanwhile, were off to a torrid start following a 9-15 campaign last season, winning three straight by an average of 30 points per game.

Something had to give in an early season nonleague game between Greater Spokane League 4A/3A rivals. And CV’s returning letterwinners paved the way.

Gracie Lanphere scored 19 points, Aspen Henry and Drea Domebo added 14 apiece and the visiting Bears (4-0) topped the Saxons (3-1) 64-50 on Tuesday.

Ferris senior post Mateia Eschenbacker was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points.

While there’s still plenty of experience on the Bears’ roster this season, CV coach Jason Wilson is still working on finding the right combinations with some players adjusting to carrying more of the load.

“Experience in playing, yes, but way different roles for most of them as far as the responsibility and what they need to do for the team – and way more minutes for a lot of them,” he said.

“I’ve been telling the girls all year it feels like we’re all drinking water through a fire hose,” he added. “Whether you’re a returner or a new person, it’s just so fast, you know? I mean, so far so good, but it’s a lot, and we have a standard we’re trying to play to.”

Ferris opened the game with an 11-2 run – six by Eschenbacher and a 3 by Juju Lewis (10 points). But CV chipped away, and Lanphere’s 3 late in the quarter drew the Bears within three at 16-13.

Lanphere hit another 3 early in the second to give CV its first lead of the game. She hit two more later in the period and the Bears led 32-25 at the half.

“(Lanphere and Henry) are really good shooters,” Wilson said. “I would think by now everybody knows that, and so we haven’t really changed the way we played, even though some of the faces have changed. We still want to spread the floor. We still want to be able to try to get to the rim or spray it out for 3s.”

Eschenbacher picked up two quick fouls in the third quarter and headed to the bench with four. CV took advantage, with the lead growing to 11 with 2 minutes left in the period.

Henry hit a 3 from the wing late and the Bears led 45-34 entering the fourth. Henry and Lanphere both hit from distance early in the fourth to push the lead to 13. Despite Eschenbacher’s nine points in the quarter, CV maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

“She just doesn’t stop,” Wilson said of Eschenbacher. “That’s what makes her a good player, and it’s a tremendous skill to have.”

Boys

Central Valley 62, Ferris 49: Orland Axton scored 20 points, Cameron Walls added 12 and the visiting Bears (3-1) beat the Saxons (1-3) in the late game.

“It was our first kind of statement win,” CV coach TJ Milless said. “It was the first time we really started to come together as a collective.”

Graham Keymer led Ferris off the bench with 14 points and Cole Floyd finished with 10.