Prep roundup: Karson Maze scores 35 for Mead boys; Berlyn Zimmerer leads Deer Park girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports basketball action from the GSL.

Boys

GSL 2A

West Valley 73, Rogers 48: The visiting Eagles (3-0, 1-0) defeated the Pirates (2-1, 0-1).

Nonleague

Mead 70, Cheney 55: Karson Maze scored 35 points and the visiting Panthers (3-2) beat the Blackhawks (1-2). Juleon Horyst scored 23 points for Cheney.

Lewis and Clark 68, Shadle Park 56: Angus Gehn scored 15 points with 13 rebounds and the Tigers (2-2) defeated the visiting Highlanders (0-4). Ja’Mir Johnson led Shadle with 21 points.

Mt. Spokane 60, Ridgeline 52: Jace Reijonen scored 16 points and the visiting Wildcats (4-0) beat the Falcons (1-2). Caden Andreas scored 33 points for Ridgeline. Preston Lunzer scored 14 points for Mt. Spokane.

Freeman 54, Clarkston 48: Micah Hodges scored 22 points and the Scotties (3-1) defeated the visiting Bantams (1-1). Dray Torpey scored 14 points for Clarkston.

Gonzaga Prep 69, University 52: The visiting Bullpups (4-0) defeated the Titans (1-2).

Lake City 61, North Central 48: The Timberwolves (2-2) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (1-2).

Girls

GSL 2A

West Valley 64, Rogers 22: Brynlee Ordinario scored 22 points and the visiting Eagles (3-0, 1-0) defeated the Pirates (0-3, 0-1). Saige Stuart led Rogers with 11 points.

Nonleague

Clarkston 68, Freeman 43: Joslyn McCormack scored 22 points and the visiting Bantams (3-0) defeated the Scotties (0-4). Marli Collett led Freeman with 12 points.

Deer Park 61, Kennewick 36: Berlyn Zimmerer scored 15 points and the visiting Stags (2-0) defeated the Lions (1-2). Rylee Bendewald scored 14 points for Kennewick.

Lewis and Clark 57, Shadle Park 18: Ruby Shaw scored 14 points and the Tigers (3-1) defeated the visiting Highlanders (1-3). McKenzie Duncan scored seven points for Shadle Park.

Ridgeline 60, Mt. Spokane 31: Madi Crowley scored 21 points, Grace Sheridan added 18 and the Falcons (2-1) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-3).

Gonzaga Prep 75, University 30: Aylah Comwall scored 18 points and the visiting Bullpups (2-0) defeated the Titans (1-2). Keely Handran led University with 17 points.

Lake City 63, North Central 15: The Timberwolves (1-7) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-3).