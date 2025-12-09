This day in history: Coroner’s jury picked for police shooting review. Temperance group condemns displays

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A six-person coroner’s jury was selected to hear evidence in the police shooting death of Craig S. Jordan, 17, a Lewis and Clark High School student.

During jury selection, all jurors were asked if they were aware that Jordan was Black and the police officer was white. All of the jurors were white.

About 20 witnesses were expected to testify.

In other news, the Whitman College student government passed a resolution granting women students the “right” to ask men out on dates.

This would give women “a chance to express a preference, which is not easy to do now,” said the resolution.

The resolution added one other provision: Women must pay for a date they initiate.

From 1925: The Spokane chapter of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union roundly condemned Spokane’s department stores for window displays featuring “whisky flasks and cocktail mixers.”

The group claimed that these merchants “have joined, either deliberately or unconsciously, a nationwide plot to encourage the use of strong drink and are violating the spirit of the Prohibition law.”

They demanded the removal of such articles.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1968: Douglas Engelbart demonstrates in “The Mother of All Demos” the computer system NLS (oN-Line System) to a live audience in San Francisco, showcasing for the first time the mouse, word processing, windows, hypertext links, video conferencing, real-time collaboration and other modern computing concepts.