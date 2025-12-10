A Grip on Sports: Early December is the perfect time to clean up the house … and clean out the notebook

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Spring cleaning? Amateur hour. Relatives visiting? Second-rate. Nothing beats the clean the living room gets just before a fir tree is invited to spend a month. Let’s clean out our notebook, shall we, even if only exists as notes on an iPhone these days.

• First note. BYU freshman guard AJ Dybantsa can do some things unseen in Provo in, well, forever. That assessment came to me not just from watching his second-half performance Tuesday night in the Cougars’ 22-point comeback win over Clemson, but also from talking with the biggest BYU fan I know.

That he didn’t do much of those things in the first half of a 67-64 victory over the Tigers in New York meant a couple things as well. The Cougars needed a last-second 3-pointer from Rob Wright to earn the Jimmy V Classic victory. And despite the assembly of the most athletic squad in school history, put together with more money than the Jazz seem to spend, they can’t be considered a national title contender just yet.

That takes 40 minutes of concentration, effort and toughness for six consecutive games. It will be interesting to see if the Cougars are capable of that in March.

• Danny Hurley’s UConn squads have proved a couple times in the past few years it has that ability. This year’s group? It’s trending that way. The other Jimmy V game pitted the Huskies against defending national champion Florida, still trying to find its way this season.

The Gators got lost for just long enough and Hurley’s group overcame foul trouble and another SEC team 77-74.

Other than the unintended second half break in the BYU/Clemson game – the basket was knocked cattywampus by a Keba Keita dunk and took forever to fix – Tuesday’s college hoop extravaganza was near perfect.

• Closer to our perfectly manicured living room, there is a coaching search going on that promises to be interesting as well.

Just who will Washington State tab to be their third coach in three years? Whomever is picked will also be the sixth – if you count interim ones – since Mike Leach left for the SEC.

New president Elizabeth Cantwell shared some thoughts on her priorities Tuesday. Appearing on Seattle’s KJR radio in a segment with WSU graduate Ian Furness, Cantwell described a resume that included “demonstrated success,” “fire in the belly,” “NIL and portal fluency” and a connection with “the contemporary college football game.”

All of that seems pliable, with the definition of such things as “contemporary” and “demonstrated” are in the eye of the beholder. How Cantwell defines them won’t be clear until the new Cougar coach is introduced to fanfare and applause later this month.

• It needs to be sooner than later, actually. Time, and the transfer portal, waits for no one anymore.

• Meanwhile, the Cougars prepare for the Famous Potato Bowl under the supervision of defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit, whose name is in the coaching transfer portal already. He’s reportedly headed to Iowa State to join one-year wonder Jimmy Rogers’ staff.

The WSU roster is thinning as well, with Greg Woods already having confirmed five players who will enter the portal. But that probably doesn’t matter.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said something brilliant Monday when talking about his players that have already decided to leave. It came in response about one of them, quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is injured and wouldn’t be playing in ASU’s bowl anyway.

Dillingham pointed out the transfer portal is for next season. The bowl game is part of the 2025 season. The players who may or may not leave? They are part of the 2025 team. If they want to practice and play, they can. They are still part of the team. Until they leave.

• Utah has made the leap. The Utes will partner with a private equity firm. Spin off its athletic department into a for-profit business.

The dam has broken. Money will flow. Problems too. And Congress will have a say, with Spokane’s Michael Baumgartner, a WSU alum, leading the charge.

Again, how this plays out will be worthy of a mini-series.

• One last note. The Dodgers, winners of two consecutive World Series, made news again Tuesday at MLB’s Winter Meetings. They tried, for about the 10th time, to shore up their one weakness, the bullpen.

Signed former Met (and Mariner) closer Edwin Diaz, to a lucrative, long-term contract. Three years, $69 million. That’s a lot for a 31-year-old closer who has been throwing high leverage pitches for a decade.

But that’s the difference between a super-rich franchise that treats its payroll like so much Monopoly money and the just-rich ones, like the M’s. If Diaz isn’t the answer, Los Angeles will write-off his contract and throw more dollar bills at another arm. If the M’s or the Diamondbacks or the Rays invested that much into a closer and he didn’t pan out, they would be hamstrung for a couple years.

Super-rich teams can make more mistakes. And still win. The margin of error for everyone else? Maybe not Jack Skellington-thin, but certainly not Santa Claus-fat.

The days of relying on my memory for everything are long gone. So is the old notebook I used to carry in my back left pocket. The phone is everything these days. Wallet, notebook, calendar and more. Alarm clock too.