Idaho men’s basketball gives Notre Dame a challenge, but fades late in 80-65 loss

From staff reports

SOUTH BEND, Indiana – Keeping pace with Notre Dame for most of the game, the Idaho Vandals gave a respectable effort Wednesday during a loss that was more tightly contested than the final score might indicate.

The Vandals faded down the stretch and fell 80-65 to the Fighting Irish at the Joyce Center. But Idaho (6-4) should feel encouraged by its performance after giving heavily favored Notre Dame (8-3) a spirited challenge. The Irish struggled for 35 minutes to separate from the Vandals, until finally pulling away in the later stages of the game.

Idaho briefly led in the first half and had the game tied 33-33 at halftime before Notre Dame built its first double-digit lead, 61-51, with 9:12 remaining, but the Vandals kept the deficit manageable until falling into a cold-shooting stretch late. Idaho went the final 5:30 of the game without scoring and Notre Dame closed on a 9-0 run.

Transfer guard Biko Johnson led Idaho with 19 points and freshman forward Jackson Rasmussen added 16 as the Vandals shot 39.7% for the game and 10 of 24 (41.7%) from 3-point distance.

Freshman guard Jalen Haralson, a consensus five-star recruit, led the Irish with 20 points. Forward Carson Towt, an All-Big Sky honoree at Northern Arizona last year, contributed 19 points and 15 rebounds for Notre Dame, which shot 52.5% from the field and 9 of 14 (64.3%) on 3s.

The Vandals committed only six turnovers but were outrebounded 39-27.

Coming into the game, the Vandals were ranked No. 195 nationally, per KenPom’s metrics. Notre Dame was at No. 62. If nothing else, it’s another sign of progress for third-year coach Alex Pribble and his Vandals, who already own some solid wins this year, including against Washington State and South Dakota State.

Notable





Wednesday’s matchup was the second meeting between Idaho and Notre Dame. The first was in 1982, a 50-48 Irish win. The Vandals went on to claim the Big Sky title that season and advance to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Women

California 68, Idaho 61: The Idaho women’s basketball team competed well on the road against a power-conference opponent, and even held a lead at one point during the fourth quarter, but the Cal Golden Bears surged late to deny the Vandals’ upset bid.

Cal used an 8-0 run down the stretch to finally secure some breathing room and Idaho hit 2 of its last 11 field goals. The Vandals fell in a well-matched game Wednesday at Haas Pavilion.

Idaho (8-3) has impressed during its nonconference schedule, and the Vandals looked solid again in their toughest test of the year. They held a lead in every quarter, and were up 56-55 in the fourth before Cal (8-3) broke away.

Guard Ana Pinheiro led Idaho with 14 points. Guards Kyra Gardner and Hope Hassmann contributed 11 apiece as the Vandals shot 35.7% from the field and 4 of 23 (17.4%) from 3-point range. The Vandals outrebounded the Bears 42-36 (16-6 offensively).

Guard Gisella Maul paced Cal with 15 points. The Bears shot 45.5% for the game and 7 of 18 (39%) from deep.