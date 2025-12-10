Idaho women’s basketball drops well-matched game at Cal

From staff reports

BERKELEY, California – The Idaho women’s basketball team competed well on the road against a power-conference opponent, and even held a lead at one point during the fourth quarter, but the Cal Golden Bears surged late to deny the Vandals’ upset bid.

Cal used an 8-0 run down the stretch to finally secure some breathing room and Idaho hit 2 of its last 11 field goals. The Vandals fell 68-61 in a well-matched game Wednesday at Haas Pavilion.

Idaho (8-3) has impressed during its nonconference schedule, and the Vandals looked solid again in their toughest test of the year. They held a lead in every quarter, and were up 56-55 in the fourth before Cal (8-3) broke away.

Guard Ana Pinheiro led Idaho with 14 points. Guards Kyra Gardner and Hope Hassmann contributed 11 apiece as the Vandals shot 35.7% from the field and 4 of 23 (17.4%) from 3-point range. The Vandals outrebounded the Bears 42-36 (16-6 offensively).

Guard Gisella Maul paced Cal with 15 points. The Bears shot 45.5% for the game and 7 of 18 (39%) from deep.