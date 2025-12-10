Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion as holidays approach

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is for $930 million.

If no winner is selected, the jackpot will almost certainly top $1 billion with the holidays fast approaching. The jackpot — already the seventh largest in Powerball history — has a lump-sum cash value of around $429 million.

It would be second largest Powerball windfall of 2025. A $1.878 billion giveaway split by two winners in September was the year’s biggest and the second largest in Powerball’s 33-year history. No one has hit the jackpot since.

The biggest Powerball prize ever handed out was a $2.04 billion windfall paid to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022. Only six times has the grand prize topped $1 billion.

If a lucky winner’s $2 ticket matches the six numbers drawn Wednesday night, they will have to choose between a lump sum payment or one immediate payday followed by 29 annual payouts. The drawing takes place in Tallahassee, Fla., at 10:59 p.m. ET and streams live at Powerball.com.

Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah are the only U.S. states that don’t participate in Powerball.