Seahawks prepare for Colts, expect to play against Philip Rivers

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON – The official word from Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen on whether Philip Rivers will play Sunday against the Seahawks was “we’ll see.”

“We’ll get to the end of the week and make that decision,’’ Steichen said Wednesday, adding, “It depends on how he (Rivers) feels, too.”

Seahawks rush end Uchenna Nwosu, who was a teammate of Rivers for his last two seasons with the Chargers in 2018 and 2019, says he knows exactly what’s going to happen.

“I’m expecting him to play,” Nwosu said. “They didn’t bring him in there for no reason.”

The Colts made it official Wednesday that Rivers – who has not played in the NFL since the 2020 season, turned 44 earlier this week and last year became a grandfather – had signed to the team’s practice squad.

Rivers signed in the wake of starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffering a season-ending Achilles injury Sunday against Jacksonville and rookie backup Riley Leonard suffering a knee injury that has his status in question despite being listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday.

The news that the Colts might lure Rivers out of retirement broke Monday afternoon, shortly after Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald held his usual day-after-game meeting with media.

In that session, Macdonald was asked about possibly facing a rookie (Leonard) making his first career start for the second time in three weeks, doing so against the Vikings and Max Brosmer on Nov. 30.

The Seahawks now have to prepare to potentially face a quarterback who has made 240 starts, tied for 21st most in league history.

“It’s the NFL, man,” Macdonald said. “Every week is different. Finally we had something crazy happen this year that wasn’t expected, as opposed to last year with the power going out (a reference to the power going out at the VMAC for a few days last November because of a windstorm). Felt like we had something going every week last year. That is kind of it.

“If anybody can pull it off it’s him. Guy is probably one of the best competitors in the history of the NFL, and I’m sure he wouldn’t do it if he didn’t feel like he was ready. We’re getting ready for him like he’s been playing the whole time.”

What makes preparation a little easier for the Seahawks is that one of the main reasons Rivers is coming back is because he knows the Colts’ offense well.

Steichen was with the Chargers in two stints during Rivers’ career in various roles, totaling eight seasons overall and his playbook and verbiage is said to be similar now as it was then.

That means the basics of the offense aren’t expected to look much different than it has this year under Jones.

But the styles of the two are vastly different.

Jones has always been known for his mobility and rushed for 164 yards this season and 2,343 in 83 career games.

Rivers never rushed for more than 102 yards in any season in his 17-year career and rushed for a total of 89 combined in his last six NFL seasons.

Now he’s five years older.

“It’s tricky,” Macdonald said. “You know, do you overthink it? You’re going to go back and watch some of the stuff he was doing before he retired. Obviously going to go off a lot of what they’ve done this year. So at the end of the day we’ve got to go play football and make sure we’re on our stuff and ahead of plays and playing our style of ball.”

Nwosu joined the Chargers in 2018 as a second-round pick out of USC when Rivers was entering his 15th year in the NFL.

“Love that guy, man,” Nwosu said. “Philip was a great leader.”

Asked his first thought when he heard Rivers was returning, Nwosu said: “Good for him, man. That’s a guy that loves ball. Sucks it has to be against the Seahawks, but hey I’m happy he’s still doing what he loves to do.”

Asked what he remembered of playing with Rivers, Nwosu said “he was fun, man. Very energetic, trash-talking.”

Indeed, Rivers became known as one of the more vocal trash-talkers in the NFL during his career, but doing so without using curse words.

“It’s really funny actually because he doesn’t curse, so it’s like ‘dadgummit,’” Nwosu said. “But it’s funny when he does it because he’s so serious when he does it.”

Nwosu said the Seahawks need to prepare as if they will see the Rivers of his prime.

Rivers, who was recently named as a semifinalist for the Class of 2026 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot, is seventh in NFL history in passing yards (63,440), sixth in touchdowns (421) and 11th in fourth-quarter comebacks (29).

“The intelligence, the arm strength, the savviness,” Nwosu said of what allowed Rivers to play so well for so long. “He’s a veteran. He’s seen every coverage, every scheme, every blitz. He’s seen everything. So playing against a guy like that you’ve really got to be on your keys and communication has to be through the roof.“

The Seahawks will also have to prepare for one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. The Colts rank sixth this week in rushing yards per game at 130.9 led by running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the league with 1,356 yards, averaging 104.3 yards per game.

The Seahawks have gone 22 consecutive games without allowing a rusher to get 100 yards, the longest current streak in the NFL and two off the team record set from 2014-16.

“He’s probably the fastest guy we’ve gone against so far,” Macdonald said. “Can outrun angles, got really good acceleration, really good vision. He’s a really good back.”

Taylor, Jones and a defense that ranks sixth in the NFL against the run had the Colts off to a 7-1 start until they hit a tough stretch, losing four of their last five. Then they lost Jones for the season.

Now comes Rivers.

Nwosu says he’s rooting for Rivers’ comeback to succeed, but not until after he leaves Seattle.

“He’s getting into a Seahawks defense that is coming out hungry,” Nwosu said. “We’re on a mission. We’ve got something to prove. People are still doubting us and what better opportunity than this weekend to show what we’re really capable of, and you know he’s going to have to come see us.”