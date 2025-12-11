2025-26 Winter Sports Preview: Brothers Kaysic Lundquist, Trandyn Lundquist fuel each other’s fires for Mead wrestling

Brothers Trandyn Lundquist, left, and Kaysic Lundquist – posing for a picture at the Lakeside Takedown Tournament last week – are two of the top wrestlers for Mead. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

Kaysic Lundquist has no fear when it comes to facing some of the best wrestlers in the state.

For one, he’s a two-time State 4A champion senior for the Mead Panthers with more than 100 wins already in his high-school career.

And secondly, he’s grown up under the same roof as one of the toughest competitors he knows – his younger brother, Trandyn Lundquist.

“It’s actually kind of hard for me, because I hate wrestling him,” Kaysic said. “He’s family to me, and being that for the last two years we’ve had to battle at basically the same weight it’s hard because I want him to shine.

“But I am also competitive, too.”

No one can question the competitiveness from either brother coming into this season. Mead coach Phil McLean envisions the pair playing key roles in getting the Panthers back to the top of the Mat Classic podium.

But McLean, who has known the brothers for longer than they’ve been wrestling for him, said that their dynamic has only made them better on the mat.

“They come in every day and get to business,” McLean said. “Yeah, they’re brothers and family so obviously they have some history with each other. But they are completely different personalities and wrestling styles. It’s just a healthy, brotherly dynamic that makes us a better team.”

Part of the dynamic that has made the past two years difficult for the brothers has been the fact that they have wrestled at the same weight. And with just one wrestler per weight in duals and the lower-ranked wrestler typically getting the tougher postseason draw, Trandyn hasn’t found the same prep success his brother has.

“I love seeing him have the success he’s had, especially winning state the past two years,” Trandyn said. “But that motivates me, and to be honest I want to be better because I see him do what he’s doing. I don’t like being behind anyone.”

This year may present an opportunity for both brothers to shine though as Kaysic is expecting to wrestle at 138 pounds, while Trandyn – a junior at Mead – has shot past his brother to 144.

One person who has had a front-row view of the pair’s success is their father, Ty Lundquist.

“It’s been incredible to watch, but it’s nothing I can take credit for,” Ty said. “I stopped coaching them when they were 12, and since then it’s been Phil and everyone else in the massive Mead wrestling community that has made them into the men they are today.”

Ty said growing up the boys didn’t tend to get into more tussles than any other brothers do, but when a scrap did arise it was always Trandyn that had to be pulled off of Kaysic.

“Trandyn is a fighter, while Kaysic is the peacemaker,” Ty said. “You can even see that in how they wrestle. Kaysic is technical and a tactician, where Trandyn is a bulldog.”

Now entering his senior season and looking to become a three-time state champion, Kaysic is embracing his leadership role not only on the team, but also with the teammate across the hallway from him.

“I just want to soak up this year and enjoy it with my brother and team,” Kaysic said. “If we come up short, I want us to show grit and bounce back. But winning or losing just comes with the effort we put in, so it needs to start with that.”

McLean knows well what kind of effort is required to get back to being state champs at the 4A level. The Panthers won three consecutive titles from 2022-24 in 3A, but last year in their first season back at the top level finished second to Tahoma by just six points.

“To be honest, we never talk about it because you just have to go one match at a time,” McLean said. “You shake hands, go battle and the result comes from there.”

As Kaysic’s career comes to a close, his father is anxious to see how it all ends. But there is one thing he won’t miss – especially on days the brothers go to battle against each other.

“The car ride home after they wrestle is rough,” Ty said. “If they get heated on the mat, I just really hope they don’t bring that home because their rooms aren’t far apart.”

And as Trandyn looks to create his own path separate from his brother, the younger Lundquist hopes he sees a lot of success out of Kaysic this year – sort of.

“Honestly, I tell him that I kind of hope he doesn’t win a third title, that way I still have a chance to tie him at two,” Trandyn said.

But Kaysic was quick with another tactical takedown.

“You have to get one first,” he joked.