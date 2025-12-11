2025-26 Winter Sports Preview: Outlook for Greater Spokane League gymnastics

Capsules for the 2024 Greater Spokane League gymnastics teams.

In alphabetical order.

Central Valley: The Bears sent two athletes to state last year, where senior Kylie Morais placed 25th in all-around. The returning varsity girls are senior Dakota Buege and juniors Lilah Haymore and Kali Geissinger. “We have an amazing and talented group of girls this year,” coach Arreal Blakesly said. “They are positive and excited for the season and ready to hit the floor running and flipping. They are in the gym everyday ready to work hard.”

Mead: The Panthers were league champs and placed third at districts and state last year and have eight letterwinners returning, but lost top athletes Dezlyn Lundquist (fifth all-around at state), Tabitha Pierce and Abagail Fielding. “We graduated four solid seniors who were a very big part of our program,” coach Hanna Bjerkestrand said. “This group will be stepping into a new role of competing all around more consistently.” First-team all-GSL performers senior Delaney Christoff and sophomore Makena Christoff – both state participants – are key returners.

Mt. Spokane: Chloe McQuesten is the new head coach after earning state assistant coach of the year last season. State qualifiers Aleah DeWitt (all-around) and Nora Houske (all-around) graduated, but state participant junior Layla Meyer and sophomore Lily Gammon return. McQuesten is also excited about ninth-graders Savannah Haney and Evelin Williams.

North Central: The Wolfpack finished first in the district in 3A/2A and placed eighth as a team at state last year. State placer Brooklyn Lawrence graduated, but three other state placers – senior Jasper Stapleton (beam) and sophomores Olivia Aronsen (all-around) and Reagan Cook (all-around) – return, as does district placer Adele Iannelli (vault). Newcomer juniors Lizzy Riggs (vault) and Alaina Browell (bars) should make an impact.

University: Christine Curtis enters her second season as the coach at U-Hi with three letterwinners returning – senior Kyla Roberts (all-around), junior Madi Fox (all-around) and sophomore Kennedi Downie (bars, beam, floor). Roberts and Downie were state participants last season. Newcomers Emme Baldwin and Paycee Nebel join the team after years of club gymnastics experience. “Our team has several strong gymnasts, but they have not competed together as a team before,” Curtis said. “These five gymnasts will give our team a competitive opportunity to place in the top three teams this year”