2025-26 Winter Sports Preview: Outlook for Greater Spokane League boys basketball

Capsules for the 2024 Greater Spokane League boys basketball teams.

In alphabetical order by division. Records and standings from 2024-25 season.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley (12-12, 5-4, fourth): Most of last year’s varsity team returns – 10 letterwinners and three starters – for coach TJ Milless’ third season at the helm. Point guard Cameron Wells is dynamic, guard Orland Axton can fill it up and post Emerson Lippoldt is an imposing presence. And they are all juniors who got good experience when the team reached the regional round of state last season. “In the ‘transfer portal’ era of basketball, their willingness to help rebuild a program through hard times is rare and admirable,” Milless said.

Cheney (7-15, 3-6, sixth): A core of three seniors – guards Juleon Horyst and Mason Stinson, and 6-foot-8 forward Kade Adderly – lead six letterwinners back for fourth-year coach Travis Peavey. “We have to play for each other and build on the trust we built during the offseason,” Peavey said.

Ferris (8-15, 3-6, sixth): Former Ferris and Gonzaga big man Sean Mallon starts his 10th season with the Saxons and has six letterwinners back, but just two starters: sophomores Boston Hess and Cole Floyd. “We’re a competitive group that keeps getting better each day,” Mallon said. “We’re capable of scoring the ball on a consistent basis, but need to improve defensively but I think we can get there.”

Gonzaga Prep (26-2, 9-0, first): The defending State 4A champions return eight letterwinners and three starters for coach Matty McIntryre’s 17th season. Seniors Ryan Carney, Carter Nilson and Jackson Mott bring a ton of big game experience, and the Bullpups should get a boost around the holidays with the return of 6-foot-6 wing Dylynn Groves who missed all of last season with injury. “We’ll move some of the returners into new roles this season,” McIntyre said. “We hope to play our best basketball late in the season.”

Lewis and Clark (5-19, 2-7, ninth): George Petticrew is the new coach after four years as a varsity assistant with Mt. Spokane. Seniors KJ Kinkade, Porter Pearson and Ben Conklin will lead a young Tigers squad. Freshman post Cooper Lewis will be one to watch. “We just need to be us,” Petticrew said. “We will play fundamental basketball and continue to grow throughout the season.”

Mead (19-6, 8-1, second): Five letterwinners return from a team that missed state by one win last season, but just two starters. The Panthers get a boost from transfer senior guard Trevelle Jones, who was at North Central last season. “Jones adds a tremendous dynamic to our team that we look forward to utilizing,” fifth-year coach Luke Jordan said. First-team all-league point guard junior Karson Maze and senior wing Brady Thornton will be counted on as leaders until Jordan gets the newcomers up to speed.

Mt. Spokane (19-10, 7-2, third): After a third-place finish in league, the Wildcats made a run through districts and finished fifth at state. Three starters graduated, but reigning GSL MVP 6-foot-9 post Jaden Ghoreishi returns for his senior season with a commitment to Colorado State in his pocket. Point guard Rock Franklin and 6-6 sophomore Tysen Lewis will be impact players as well. “Our size will present teams with a lot of problems,” 11th-year coach David Wagenblast said. “We have the best shot blocker in the state and have three other posts that are all 6-5 and can jump.”

Ridgeline (7-14, 3-6, sixth): Senior guard Caden Andreas scored his 1,000th point in the Falcons’ final game last season, and he’s the unquestioned leader of the squad. He’s joined by fellow senior guard Matt Ehlers and sophomore guard Joey Duff as returning starters for second-year coach Nick Seaman. “We are a young team with lots of potential, striving be an aggressive defensive team that can play team basketball,” Seaman said.

Shadle Park (3-17, 0-9, 10th): Third-year coach Tim Lamanna has six letterwinners back and two starters, including juniors Ja’Mir Johnson and Carter Lund. Senior Dylan Nelson, who did not turn out last year, should provide a spark. “This will be the most depth that Shadle has had since I have been here,” Lamanna said. “Our strengths will be our guard play as that is the most experience that we have back.”

University (8-14, 5-4, fourth): Graduation hit the Titans hard, with four starters moving on. Seniors Brady Bell and Quinn Lipke are key returners as are juniors Sam Delegard and Eli Rigsby. “We will be the hardest working team in the league,” second-year coach Rich Tesmer said. “I’m excited for my players who have been under the radar to start reaping the benefits of their hard work.”

GSL 2A

Clarkston (11-12, 6-6, fourth): Coach Justin Jones returns for his 14th season at the helm with five letterwinners and three starters back, but the Bantams are still young, with junior Niko Ah Hi and sophomores Kendry Gimlin and Braxton Forsmann as leaders, along with senior Jason Rinard. “I like the pieces and roles that we have at each position along with the overall culture, experience and depth as a team,” Jones said.

Deer Park (2-18, 0-12, seventh): One starter and four letterwinners return for third-year coach Samual Howard. “We are more athletic than past years and should be able to handle ball pressure better,” Howard said. “We don’t have a forward who can enforce down low and rebounding may be an issue.” Senior guard Cooper Rich and sophomore guard Chase Bates are impact returners.

East Valley (3-18, 2-10, sixth): It was a tough year for Knights basketball, and more starters graduated (three) than return (two). Senior posts Malaki Nunn and Brady Flahavin, along with senior guard Gabe Martin, will be expected to lead.” Although we haven’t logged major minutes together, the group made noticeable strides over the summer and is trending upward the start of this season,” fifth-year coach Ty Fowler said. Senior Carsen Mertens returns after missing a year due to knee surgery.

North Central (20-8, 9-3, third): The Wolfpack finished third in GSL 2A league play, pigtailed into the district 3A tournament and won three games there advancing to state. Three starters have moved on, but a nucleus of Miles Spencer, Isaac Williams, Tyson Vogrig and Nick Elliott with keep NC competitive for third-year coach Robert Sacre.

Pullman (16-7, 10-2, second): Coach Craig Brantner is back for his 19th season with the Greyhounds and 30th overall. He has seven letterwinners and four starters back – all of whom are juniors – but will have to replace all-state forward Daniel Kwon. “Our defense will be a major strength due to returning players, and we expect scoring ability from all five positions,” Brantner said.

Rogers (9-12, 4-8, fourth): Eight letterwinners and four starters graduated, so eighth-year coach Karim Scott will lean on senior Alex Peabody until things come together. “We don’t have a lot of size, so we are going to be a team that will try to apply pressure and create turnovers,” Scott said. Fellow seniors Kayoni Yoeun and Davontae Muhammed, along with junior Hands Warrick, will start.

West Valley (20-5, 11-1, first): The Eagles won league and district titles last year before being ousted in the first round of state. But nine letterwinners graduated and the lone returning starter is junior Nate Zettle, fresh off quarterbacking the football team to the state playoffs and winning league MVP. “We will have very little varsity experience, but return the best point guard (Zettle) in the league with one of the best shooters (senior Noah Willard) in the league,” third-year coach Mike Hamilton said. “With a great young core we will scrap, improve and compete every night.”