2025-26 Winter Sports Preview: Outlook for Greater Spokane League girls basketball

Capsules for the 2025-26 Greater Spokane League girls basketball teams.

In alphabetical order by division. Records and standings from 2024-25 season.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley (27-0, 9-0, first): The defending State 3A champion Bears will look radically different this season, with four starters graduated – including McDonald’s All-American, Gatorade state player of the year and GSL MVP Brynn McGaughy now with the Washington Huskies. But the cupboard is not bare for third-year coach Jason Wilson, as four letterwinners return, led by junior guard Drea Domebo, who was all-league as a frosh before missing most of sophomore year with injury.

Cheney (5-17, 1-8, ninth): New coach Bryce Currie has five letterwinners and two starters back from a team that took some lumps last year in league. “We are starting the season with a strong foundation of athleticism and quickness,” Currie said. “With a guard-heavy roster and a mix of experienced seniors and young talent this group will play a fast game.” Seniors Natalie Richards, Sarah Hanson and Izzy Weed are key returners.

Ferris (9-15, 4-5, sixth): Third-year coach Courtney Gray saw the program’s all-time leading scorer Kayla Jones graduate in the spring, but she has six letterwinners and three starters back, including senior post Mateia Eschenbacher, senior guard Brooke Chisholm, and sophomore Juju Lewis. “Our core three returners will be able to score for us from different areas of the floor,” Gray said. “We have a scrappy group that can put defensive pressure on teams and force turnovers.”

Gonzaga Prep (15-8, 6-3, fourth): The Bullpups were knocked out at districts last year, but return eight letterwinners – including guard Aylah Cornwall, who was all-state her freshman season and missed all of last year with injury. She’ll be joined by second-team all-league senior Laura Thompson and two-year starter junior Quinn Pederson. “Health is going to be paramount,” coach Geoff Arte said. “We are small, so we will have dictate the pace a bit more than in the past on both sides of the ball. But we have the chance to be really good by the time the playoffs roll around.”

Lewis and Clark (9-14, 2-7, eighth): The Tigers are a senior- and junior-heavy team that has “big goals,” according to second-year coach Sydney Floriani. Senior starters Ruby Shaw and Olivia Baird are joined by Kayla Vue and Lindsey Zimmerman, who both missed last season with ACL injuries. “We are a seasoned team with a united hunger to compete each game,” Floriani said. “We want to bring consistent energy and establish ourselves as a tough defensive team.”

Mead (17-6, 7-2, third): The Panthers were eliminated in the first round of state last year but return eight letterwinners and four starters, including two-time first-team all-league guard Addison Wells Morrison for her senior season. It’s a guard-heavy lineup, with senior Reese Frederick and junior Ellie Thornton expected to help lead. “Varsity experience, along with some key newcomers, will bring a fun dynamic to a team,” coach Quantae Anderson said.

Mt. Spokane (8-14, 3-6, seventh): Veteran coach Jim Redmon is in his third season with the Wildcats after a one-year retirement from Lewis and Clark. He has five letterwinners and two starters back, including Jaelyn Rubright and Dakota Wyss. “I think we have a talented group,” Redmon said. “But with a lot of new players, we need to see how long it will take to get them on the same page.

Ridgeline (20-5, 8-1, second): The Falcons will be young. How young? Try seven freshman on varsity. The returners are strong, though, as first-team all-league post Madi Crowley will be joined by junior point guard Grace Sheridan, who returns after missing the 2024-25 season with injury. “This team will be much different looking this year as we have had eight of our 11 players from last year either graduate or decide not to play this year,” veteran coach Freddie Rehkow said. “We will be scrappy and fun to watch, and hope to make another state tournament run this year.”

Shadle Park (4-16, 0-9, 10th): New coach Ben Sherman moves from Oregon to Spokane and inherits eight letterwinners and two starters, including senior all-league guard Makenzie Fager, who Sherman says “is poised for a big senior season.” Fellow seniors McKenzie Duncan and Tameira Thompson help provide a solid nucleus. “We had a great summer and that has translated to a good start to practice,” Sherman said. “We have a long way to go, but our goal is to be competitive every game by relying on our defense and rebounding.”

University (11-12, 5-4, fifth): The Handran sisters, seniors McKenzie and Keely, are the two starters who return for third-year coach Angel Rivera. Lilly Heaton – an all-league soccer player – and Chloe Ahumada return for their senior seasons, though, after not turning out last year. “We have the most athletic team from top to bottom that we have had in the last three years,” Rivera said. “We have to use that to our advantage, and get the ball out and run.”

GSL 2A

Clarkston (18-6, 10-2, second): Kellie Kromrei is the new coach with five letterwinners back, but just one starter – GSL co-MVP senior Jaelyn McCormack-Marks. Her sister, sophomore Joslyn, got plenty of playing time last season, as did seniors Preslee Dempsey and Aneysa Judy. Kromrei expects the Bantams to be “strong defensively and physical.”

Deer Park (26-1, 12-0, first): The Stags lost one game all of last season – in the State 2A semifinals. They bounced back to place third in the tournament and have four starters back from that team, including two-time league MVP junior Ashlan Bryant, her sister senior Emma Bryant (Idaho State), and seniors Jacey Boesel and Brelyn Zimmerer (Rocky Mountain College). The team has won 42 straight games against league competition including district playoffs. “If we remain healthy, we will be very competitive at league and state level and have a chance at a fourth straight league and district title,” coach KC Ahrens said.

East Valley (3-18, 1-11, sixth): The Knights have seven letterwinners and four starters as second-year coach Tierre Warren continues rebuilding a once-proud program. “Our strength this year will be our shooting and quickness,” Warren said. “We surprised a lot of teams with our play last season and want to continue trending upward with projections.” Senior guard Italia Salina earned honorable mention all-league last year.

North Central (5-15, 5-7, fifth): New coach Kelly Harmon has six letterwinners and three starters returning, led by seniors Micaela Mendez and Mia Shaw, and junior Arkayla Brown, who was the team’s leading scorer at 10.4 points per game. “Our senior posts will give us inside presence,” Harmon said. “We are looking for our young athletes to strengthen our overall defense.”

Pullman (14-8, 8-4, third): The Greyhounds bring in longtime Colton boys coach Seth Paine to take over. He’ll have eight letterwinners and four starters back, including senior guard Grace Kuhle and senior post River Sykes. “We are an older team with some experience,” Paine said. “This league is very tough so we will have to bring our very best every night.”

Rogers (2-19, 1-11, sixth): The Pirates have one returning starter, leading scorer Saige Stuart. Seventh-year coach Lindsay Hernandez indicated senior Jordyn Bridges will be a key newcomer. “We’re small, but mighty,” Hernandez said.

West Valley (10-12, 5-7, fourth): Six letterwinners and three starters return for coach Tyrone Ashley, who starts his third season at the helm. “Our strengths are the core of returning players,” Ashley said. “To be competitive, we need to be consistent and solid defensively, and show up every night.” Senior forward Brynlee Ordinario and junior guard Avery Spunich are key returners.