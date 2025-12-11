2025-26 Winter Sports Preview: Outlook for Greater Spokane League wrestling

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

Capsules for the 2025 Greater Spokane League wrestling teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2024 season.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley (2-7, seventh): Junior Braxton Beard (150-pounds) is the lone Beard brother remaining to come through the Bears program, and will look to build on his fifth-place finish last year at state. Senior Aiden Farley also returns for coach Jacob Fry.

Cheney (7-2, third): Junior Kaden Rasmussen (157) came up one match short of the quarterfinals at Mat Classic last year, and will be leaned on to produce again with the Blackhawks losing four medalists to graduation from last season’s squad. Two-time GSL coach of the year Brian Skaff returns a total of six state participants, along with senior Ethan Guske, who was injured last year.

Ferris (2-7, seventh): The Saxons only lost two wrestlers from last year’s squad, and will once again be led by junior Willis Tomeo (106), who is a two-time state placer. Fellow Mat Classic participants Sawyer McManus (215) and Paul Cassel (285) also return.

Gonzaga Prep (4-5, fifth): Coach Danny Pearson lost just one starter from last year in three-time state placer Noah Holman, so the Bullpups have plenty to work with to try and make a run. Defending state champ Izzy Acosta will try to make it two in a row for his senior year, while six more state qualifiers remain in the lineup.

Lewis and Clark (2-7, seventh): S-R survey not submitted by coach.

Mead (9-0, first): Two-time state champion Kaysic Lundquist (136) is back for his senior campaign, and he’s just one of 11 state qualifiers back for longtime coach Phil McLean. Also returning for the Panthers are Logan Ullah (2nd at state), Ethan Harvey (3rd), Billy Weisgerber (3rd), Bodie Slater (4th) and Trandyn Lundquist (5th).

Mt. Spokane (6-3, fourth): After losing last season to a knee injury, 2024 state champion Brendan Hughes (285) is back for the Wildcats and coach Todd Slatter. Junior Maddox Taft (106) also returns after taking third at Mat Classic last season. The Wildcats also bring back state participants Grayson Slatter (126) and Matthew House (144).

Ridgeline (4-5 fifth): Seniors Judah Eck (165) and Lance Hilton (190) are back for the Falcons, joined by junior Wyatt Schmauss (120) – all of whom were state participants a season ago. Fifth-year coach Brice Gretch says this season brought the largest participation numbers in program history.

Shadle Park (1-8, 10th): Graduation hit the Highlanders hard this offseason with five state placers – one of which was a state champion – now gone. But third-year coach Dew Rogers hopes their success can help the next group succeed, led by state alternate senior Kane Johnson (215) and junior Lincoln Kuttner (138).

University (8-1, second): Czar Quintanilla will look to join rare company this season as the Titans senior tries to win his fourth state title. Also back for coach Ryan Montang is seventh-place state finisher Paxon Cunanan and three other state qualifiers in Isaiah Ramirez, Bo Thompson and Jaxon Lefler.

GSL 2A

Clarkston (2-3, fourth): Senior Mat Classic qualifier Clayton Ockwell, junior Colby Valdez and sophomore Casey Kimball are back for the Bantams. Coach Corey Thivierge also has high hopes for seniors Ryan Marksmeier and Markus Ellenwood.

Deer Park (6-0, first): State placers Jonas Bond (4th place) and Tucker Miller (6th) are just two of eight starters returning for coach Ryan Jorgensen and the Stags. Deer Park – which has finished in the top six at state every year since 2007 – also brings back talented seniors Parker Hamilton and Blake Berger.

East Valley (4-2, third): Six starters return for the Knights, led by seniors Hunter Nicholson and Conner Nicholson. A trio of sophomores – Breton Rehia, Russell Smyly and Joey Seamone – will also help fill out the lineups for coach Keith Larson.

North Central (0-6, seventh): Third-year coach Bryan Wais returns six starters from last season, led by junior Araeleo Hammer (175) and sophomore Leo Cooper (138). Wais also has high hopes for freshman Cooper Hempel (106).

Pullman (1-4, sixth): S-R survey not submitted by coach.

Rogers (2-3, fourth): District champion and state participant Roman Gumm returns for his senior year, joined by fellow Mat Classic participant Alijah Rhoades. Longtime coach Rod Tamura brings back a total of seven starters from last season’s squad.

West Valley (5-1, second): 11 starters are back for coach Geoff Hensley, led by Mat Classic placer Jaiden Peak and Tri-State placer Logan Riley. Mat Classic participants Cohen Clark and Ryder Markezic also return for an Eagles squad looking to challenge for the GSL 2A title.

Girls

Cheney: Senior Jalisca Holmgren is coming off a fifth-place finish at Mat Classic, and will be joined by sixth-place state finishers Paige McGee and Jenny Tian. State participants Addison Lathrop, Skylar Buckner, Kali Bentanzos and Ren Schaber also return for coach Jeremy McGee.

Central Valley: Senior state participant Davina Kostecka graduated for the Bears, who will have a team for the first time this season.

Ferris: State qualifiers Ezri Gutierrez (110) and Lezah Kennard (135) return for the Saxons, and are joined by state alternate Maddy Fox (170).

Lewis and Clark: District runner-up and state qualifier Maci Benson (110) is back for her sophomore campaign, joined by fellow state qualifier and first-team All-GSL selection Naomi Sauders (190).

Mead: The Panthers have high hopes for freshman Briella Portrey, who competed for Team Washington this summer at the Women’s National Duals and also took fifth place at the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals in Iowa this October.

Mt. Spokane: Mat Classic participants Hazel Finnegan (235) and Aliayah Wakan (125) return for the Wildcats.

North Central: Sophomore Kayla Morgan (100) is the lone returning starter for the Wolfpack.

Rogers: Junior Addy Steppe (170) is coming off of a third-place finish at Mat Classic in February and will ago be a key piece for the Pirates. 2024 state placer Savannah Taylor (115) and state participant Jaelynn Luna also return for coach Whitney Bowerman.

University: A total of nine state qualifiers are back for the Titans, following the graduation of four-time state champion Libby Roberts. Sophomore Lilly Cunningham was fifth in Tacoma last season, while junior Mariah Denney took sixth.

West Valley: The Eagles bring back a trio of state participants in senior Sabryna Pasamonte, junior Iraina Swift and sophomore Aviana Marek. Senior Olivia Schlosser is also a first-time wrestler for the program.