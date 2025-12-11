Ask the doctors: The connection between music and memory

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I know therapists use music to get through to people with Alzheimer’s disease who don’t really connect with anything else anymore. I just saw on the news that music might also help protect your cognition. Will you explain more?

Dear Reader: You are asking about a healing practice that, while making headlines today, dates back centuries. We’re tempted to cite the use of music in psychiatric hospitals in the early 1800s as one of the earliest formal uses of it to improve mental and emotional health. However, when you consider the role of music in our own daily lives, this approach reaches back to the dawn of humanity. We sing babies to sleep with lullabies and hum to ourselves when we’re content. We chant or sing in groups to share emotions and select melodies to mirror or shift our moods. These practices reveal how the link between music and our mental and emotional well-being is hardwired into the brain.

In exploring the effects of music on cognition, researchers have found some surprises. Brain imaging scans show that music engages broader and more diverse neural networks than speech does. Studies have shown music reaches auditory, emotion, motor and memory circuits at the same time. This helps explain its resonance for people living with Alzheimer’s disease. Some areas of the brain seem to remain accessible to music even as other cognitive abilities fade. People who can no longer recognize familiar faces or orient themselves in time or space are often able to sing along to the soundtracks from their youth. These moments of musical recognition can have a therapeutic effect. They can calm or soothe a person and even connect them to the present moment.

This same dynamic may offer clues in newer research, which suggests listening to music may have a protective effect on cognition. This includes the study you asked about from researchers in Australia who specialize in neuropsychiatry and dementia. They analyzed a decade of data collected from 10,800 healthy adults in their 70s. They found that people who reported listening to music almost every day lowered their risk of dementia by nearly 40%. The protective effect also extended to general cognitive decline. When assessed separately, the music group outperformed the nonmusic group on cognitive function and memory tests.

As always with observational studies, it is important to remember the findings can only point to an if-then connection. They do not definitively prove that connection, and they cannot explain it. Still, the results here are striking and are likely to spur more research. For now, they suggest a simple, cheap and enjoyable routine that older adults can add to their day. And if any readers have experiences with this phenomenon of music and cognition, whether in your own lives or in your circle of family and friends, we would love to hear about them.

