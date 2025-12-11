Dave Nichols: Moments not to miss in Greater Spokane League winter sports

Spokane is known as “Hooptown,” but it’s not just the Zags and Hoopfest. The Greater Spokane League plays some pretty high-level basketball on the boys and girls sides, regularly putting league members into the final four at the State 4A and 3A tournaments.

The 2As have had their moments in the sun as well.

And the Lilac City could very well be known as “Mat Town” as well, what with the regular appearances of Spokane-area teams and individuals on the podium at Mat Classic every year. Was another Washington city used as the backdrop for an immensely popular high school wrestling movie featuring a soundtrack with Madonna?

I don’t think so.

Heck, even the often overlooked high school gymnastics programs in town flourished at state last year.

With so many opportunities to catch high-quality high school athletic competitions, one might not know which ones to prioritize over the winter. Of course, you’ll want to support your own particular hometown or alma mater. But if you’re looking for the “can’t miss” contests, here’s one person’s idea of where to start.

Of course, the newest early season showdown will have already happened by the time you open your newspaper: The East vs West Preseason Shootout at Mt. Spokane was last week featuring the Mt. Spokane and Gonzaga Prep boys teams against Camas and Bellarmine Prep. Hopefully it becomes a fixture on the early nonleague calendar.

The Wildcats and Bullpups face off in a nonleague matchup on Dec. 16 at G-Prep. It’s the defending State 4A champions against Colorado State-bound Jaden Ghoreishi for early bragging rights.

That same night, the annual rivalry games start with Cheney boys and girls hosting Rogers in the “Railroad Rumble” at Reese Court at Eastern Washington University.

On Dec. 18 it’s the granddaddy of ’em all, the “Rubber Chicken” at the Arena between Lewis and Clark boys and girls and Ferris. The next night is “Groovy Shoes” as Shadle Park boys and girls show down against North Central.

Meanwhile, Mt. Spokane will be on the west side for nonleague games against perennial state placers Mount Si and O’Dea.

The annual Eagle Holiday Classic – the state’s largest holiday tournament – is Dec. 27, 29 and 30 at West Valley High School, featuring many of the GSL boys and girls and other area teams.

League play starts Jan. 2 for the 2A division and Jan. 6 for the big schools.

Gonzaga Prep boys travel to Mt. Spokane for their league game on Jan. 20, which could determine the GSL champion this season.

And the season’s final rivalry game, the “Stinky Sneaker” between Central Valley and University boys and girls, is back out at Reese Court on Feb. 3.

Girls league games of note: Gonzaga Prep hosts Ridgeline on Jan. 13 in a rematch of their season-opening overtime thriller, and the Bullpups visit Mead on Feb. 3. The Panthers also host Ridgeline in a league game on Jan. 27.

The 54th Annual Tri State Wrestling Tournament is Dec. 19-20 at North Idaho College. Some say it’s harder to win there than win a state title.

There will be plenty of high-drama wrestling all around the league this season, but the season’s highlight is the “Glowdown Showdown” between Mead and Mt. Spokane on Jan. 29 at Mt. Spokane.

I’m tired just thinking about all of it.