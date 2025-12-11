People’s Pharmacy: Flu or COVID-19? A test will tell

By Joe Graedon, M.S., </p><p>and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. Last weekend, I was at a party in an apartment packed with people, and two days later, symptoms of the flu came on hard and fast. Now on the fourth day, my fever, which hovered around 100.6 the whole time, has come down to 99.6. My body aches, and the coughing has made my rib cage sore.

I tested for COVID-19 and the results were negative. Yes, I’ve had every vaccination. What else could I do to ease this misery?

A. You might be suffering from influenza. Colds do not usually cause body aches. This year, the dominant influenza virus has undergone a genetic drift. The new variant is called Subclade K and flu vaccines for this year may not fully protect against it.

It is too late to take an antiviral influenza medication such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) or baloxavir (Xofluza). These prescription drugs work best when taken within 24 to 48 hours of the first symptoms. We encourage readers to invest in a rapid flu test, now available over the counter. That way, you can test at home, just as you did for COVID-19.

Q. I have been on SSRI antidepressants for 15 years. I wish I had never started them.

Tinnitus and pinging sounds are actually pretty common with these meds, and I have had both since I started sertraline.

Having taken these drugs (both sertraline and Celexa) for an extended period, I can tell you that they are far from harmless. It annoys me that so many physicians and nurses write an antidepressant prescription at the drop of a hat.

It is almost impossible to get off SSRIs if you have taken them for a year or more. Believe me, I have tried. What started out as a diagnosis of mild but chronic depression is now uncontrollable rage and suicidal thoughts when I try to go off the medicine.

I am currently weaning off again (my second try). I have gone from 100 milligrams to 40 milligrams of sertraline, and that has taken me one year. It will probably take me six more months to get off the last 40 milligrams.

SSRI medicine has ruined my ability to enjoy sex. This was never an issue before. I would just like to warn people that there are a lot of side effects brought on by such meds.

A. We were surprised to learn that ringing in the ears could be a side effect of sertraline. When we checked, though, we discovered that inner ear symptoms, including tinnitus, vertigo and other forms of dizziness, are linked to commonly used antidepressants including sertraline (Naunyn-Schmiedeberg’s Archives of Pharmacology, Oct. 31, 2025).

Many people find it challenging to stop such medications. It can take many months of gradual dose reduction to avoid withdrawal symptoms.

You can learn more about the pros and cons of these drugs as well as strategies for withdrawal in our “eGuide to Dealing with Depression.” This online resource is located under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I have nearly unbearable ear pain each time I fly. Do you have any suggestions?

A. One reader offered this solution based on personal experience: “I used to have excruciating ear pain on flights. But since I discovered EarPlanes, I don’t have any more issues. I put them in before takeoff and take them out upon reaching altitude. When we begin descent for landing, I put them back in. No more pain.

It is inconvenient, as I would rather use my earbuds to listen to music, but it works!”

