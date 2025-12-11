Prep roundup: Juleon Horyst scores 27 points for Cheney boys; Jacey Boesel scores 29 points for Deer Park girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball nonleague action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys

Cheney 64, Shadle Park 62: Juleon Horyst scored 27 points and the Blackhawks (2-2) defeated the visiting Highlanders (0-5). Ja’Mir Johnson led Shadle with 19 points.

Clarkston 79, Genesee 31: Alex Shafer went 6 of 7 from 3-point range, finishing with 21 points, and the Bantams (2-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-4). Noah Bollman led Genesee with 18 points.

Riverside 50, Deer Park 39: Ben Riggles scored 25 points, Justin Gaffaney added 10 points and the visiting Rams (2-3) defeated the Stags (0-2). Jayden Wilson led the Stags with 21 points.

North Central 53, Lakeside 41: The Wolfpack (2-2) defeated the visiting Eagles (3-2). Details were unavailable.

Rogers 49, Timberlake 37: The Pirates (3-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (2-2). Details were unavailable.

Girls

Deer Park 68, Coeur d’Alene 46: Jacey Boesel scored 29 points, Ashlan Bryant added 16, and the Stags (3-0) defeated the visiting Vikings (6-2). Brookeslee Colvin went 12-or 16 at the line for Coeur d’Alene finishing with 31 points.

Shadle Park 40, Cheney 37: Makenzie Fager scored 24 points and the visiting Highlanders (2-3) defeated the Blackhawks (1-4). Natalie Richards led the Blackhawks with nine points.

Lakeside 69, North Central 27: Blakleigh White scored 16 points, Bella Tobeck added 14 and the visiting Eagles (3-1) defeated the Wolfpack (0-4). Micaela Mendez led the Wolfpack with 11 points.

Rogers 37, Chesterton Academy 35: The Pirates (1-3) defeated the visiting Knights (0-3). Details were unavailable.