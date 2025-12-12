3 Boise-area students hit by cars near schools this week. Districts urge caution

Becca Savransky The Idaho Statesman

At least three students in the Treasure Valley were hit by vehicles this week near or at their schools.

As the hours of daylight get shorter and students have to head to school in the dark, districts and local police departments are urging drivers to be vigilant and walkers and bikers to take safety precautions.

On Monday, a driver hit a student near Caldwell High School. Another student was hit Tuesday at the intersection of Willow Street and South Montana Avenue in Caldwell, by Syringa Middle School. Both of those students sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were in crosswalks when they were hit, Caldwell Police said in a news release.

On Monday, an adult driver also got into a crash with a student who was riding their bike at the entrance to the parking lot at Timberline High School in Boise. That student was not injured, Timberline High School Principal Chad Wright said in an email to families.

Caldwell School District spokesperson Jessica Watts told the Idaho Statesman the district was not aware of another incident in recent years where a driver hit a student at or near school.

In a message shared with families, the Caldwell School District asked the community to “join us in prioritizing student safety, especially during morning arrival and afternoon dismissal.” The district said the city put up speed limit and school zone signs urging drivers to “slow down, remain alert, and follow posted laws designed to protect out students.”

“These signs are critical safety measures, but they only work when all drivers take them seriously,” the message said.

Wright in the email sent to Timberline families and staff said the accident should serve as a good reminder for people to be watchful in the morning. He encouraged students who walk or bike to school to bring lights, and drivers to watch for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Caldwell Police Department said it will be increasing patrol around schools and starting a social media campaign urging drivers to be cautious. It encouraged parents to talk to their children about using crosswalks, staying alert and making eye contact with drivers before crossing.

“Even one injured child is one too many, and we are hoping both students have a quick recovery,” Caldwell chief Rex Ingram said in a news release.