How to transport a Christmas tree without damaging your car

By Eric D. Lawrence Detroit Free Press

Millions of real Christmas trees are purchased every year.

And making the annual trip to a tree farm or lot where cut trees are on sale is a favorite holiday tradition for many of us.

Picking out the perfect tree and loading it up with decorations are key parts of the process.

But getting the tree home without losing it along the way or damaging your car is even more important.

Here are a few tips for making the process go more smoothly.

How big is the

Christmas tree?

First, the obvious. Make sure you’ve done a measurement of both the height of the room your tree will occupy and of the tree itself to make sure it will fit. Eyeballing the tree might not be good enough, and a tape measure can be invaluable. Some tree lots will mark the approximate height of the tree on the tag listing the price, often with the type of tree you’re looking at (Don’t hesitate to ask if the height isn’t listed). A tree that’s a few feet too large won’t just look a little off, and you might be forced to test some wood-cutting skills you rarely use.

How can I transport a Christmas tree safely?

Netting is your friend. Netting can keep the tree more compact and reduce the amount of needles lost. Many lots and tree farms have netting available so don’t hesitate to request it at the same time you ask for that fresh cut. Not only will the netting keep the branches in better shape, but it also makes carrying the tree and getting it inside your house or apartment a little easier. You should be able to cut the netting off once it’s securely in the tree stand. Don’t forget to use gloves while you’re carrying or securing the tree.

Roof racks are a big help

Use that roof rack. Not every vehicle comes equipped with one but many do. A roof rack can give you multiple secure tie-down locations and keep the tree from touching and potentially damaging the paint on your vehicle. You can use a blanket or tarp to keep the tree from touching the paint as well. Load the tree with the base or trunk toward the front of the car.

What if I don’t have

a roof rack?

Not having a roof rack isn’t necessarily a problem, especially if you’ve got a pickup or the tree is small enough to slide inside the back of an SUV with the seats down. Netting and a blanket or sheet will keep the needles from getting everywhere and tree sap from showing up in expected places. I’ve even been able to slide a tree into the trunk of a sedan (again, netting and an old sheet are key) with fold-down seats, securing the trunk lid with a rubberized clasp. Tie the tree down, however, even in the back of a truck.

Nylon ratchet straps or ropes are recommended to keep the tree secure. AAA suggests avoiding twine and securing the tree on a roof rack at the bottom, center and top, looping the strap or rope “around the tree trunk above a branch to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement.” Be sure to check your work, according to AAA, by tugging from different angles.

What’s your hurry?

Take it easy. Don’t be in a rush to get home. AAA recommends taking back roads and driving slowly. You don’t want to see that beautiful tree become a road hazard for someone else. That’s not only dangerous but could also cost you substantial money. Once you’ve unloaded, look for needles that might need swept up or vacuumed and any wayward tree sap to wipe up from vehicle surfaces. Sap is very sticky so you might need something stronger than water. Numerous commercial products are available to help.