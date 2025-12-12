Kirby Moore hired as WSU’s next head football coach

PULLMAN — Washington State has its man.

The Cougars are hiring Kirby Moore as their next head football coach, the program announced Friday afternoon, ushering in a new era of WSU football. A first-time head coach, Moore comes from Missouri, where he worked as offensive coordinator for each of the past three years.

“I’m honored and excited to join Washington State University as its new head football coach,” Moore said via release. “Becoming a first-time head coach at a special place like Washington State is a dream come true for my family and I. I want to thank President Cantwell and Jon Haarlow for the opportunity to return home and continue the proud tradition of Cougar football. The future of our program is bright. I look forward to leading this team and making our state proud.”

Moore replaces former coach Jimmy Rogers, who left for Iowa State last week after one 6-6 stint with WSU.

Moore’s introductory press conference is set for Tuesday, per release. Start time has yet to be determined.

WSU appears to be off the hook for a buyout on Moore’s contract. According to the contract, Moore owes nothing if he terminates his contract early to leave for a head coaching position.

A native of Prosser, which is about 170 miles from Pullman, Moore played wide receiver for Boise State from 2009-2013, then started his coaching career in 2014 working with the receivers at College of Idaho, which had just revived its football program. Moore then spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons at Washington, working as a graduate assistant and offensive assistant under head coach Chris Petersen.

Moore then spent the next six seasons at Fresno State, coaching wide receivers from 2017-19, adding passing game coordinator duties from 2020-21, then serving as offensive coordinator for the 2022 season. He was hired at Missouri in January 2023.

This fall, Missouri finished 8-4 and earned a berth in the Gator Bowl, facing Virginia on Dec. 27. The Tigers’ offense finished No. 27 nationally in total offense, averaging 429 yards per game, including No. 32 in scoring offense, averaging a shade over 32 points per game. In the SEC, both figures ranked No. 6.

This season, Mizzou also rushed for 234.1 yards per game, which led the SEC and ranked eighth nationally.

In Moore’s three seasons with the program, Mizzou went 29-9, winning a bowl game in each of the first two years. The Tigers won 11 games in 2023 and 10 games in 2024.

Consider this: In 2022, Missouri’s offense ranked No. 88 nationally, scoring 24.8 points per game. When Moore arrived in 2023, the Tigers’ offense ranked No. 29, averaging 32.5 points per game. In 2024, the unit was No. 56 nationally. This season, Mizzou ranked No. 32.

In 2023 and 2024, Moore helped develop former Mizzou QB Brady Cook, who won 20 games and threw for 5,852 yards and 32 touchdowns. This season, the Tigers also produced the nation’s second-leading rusher in running back Ahmad Hardy, who collected 1,560 yards on 241 carries. Hardy’s 16 rushing touchdowns ranked second among SEC running backs.

It’s unclear when Moore will take over in Pullman. Last week, after Rogers decamped for Iowa State, defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit was named interim head coach, though he’s been linked to the same job at ISU. The Cougars’ current set of assistants are expected to coach in WSU’s bowl game, which is the Idaho Potato Bowl against Utah State, on Dec. 22 in Boise.

Kirby’s brother Kellen, currently the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, played quarterback for the Broncos from 2007-2011.

“Today is a great day for Cougar football and we are thrilled to welcome Kirby, his wife Kayla, and children, Sutton, Cohen and Crew to the Cougar Family,” WSU interim athletic director Jon Haarlow said via release. “Kirby Moore is regarded as one of the top young coaches in college football with proven success throughout multiple levels of his coaching career. He has an innovative offensive mind and a team-oriented approach that will resonate with and elevate our student-athletes. Throughout the process, his energy and commitment to holistically developing our student-athletes, on the field and off, along with his ties to eastern Washington and familiarity with Washington State University make him the right leader for Cougar football.”

“Coach Moore is the real deal, and exactly who we needed to propel us to the top of the new Pac-12,” WSU president Elizabeth Cantwell said via release. “Our student-athletes have lucked out. This man cares deeply not only about winning, but their success on and off the field. We look forward to welcoming Coach Moore and his family to Pullman, and to Coug nation.”

Moore’s coaching career

2025-pres. – Washington State (Head coach)

2023-2025 – Missouri (Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)

2022 – Fresno State (Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)

2020-21 – Fresno State (Wide receivers/passing game coordinator)

2017-19 – Fresno State (Wide receivers)

2015-16 – Washington (Graduate assistant/offense)

2014 – College of Idaho (Wide receivers)