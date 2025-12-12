Mariners closing in on deal with veteran backup catcher Andrew Knizner

Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Mariners are closing in on a deal to sign veteran free agent catcher Andrew Knizner, industry sources told The Seattle Times.

A contract had not been finalized as of Friday afternoon.

Knizner, 30, would serve as Cal Raleigh’s backup, a position that came open when the Mariners traded top catching prospect Harry Ford to the Washington Nationals last week for lefty reliever Jose Ferrer.

Knizner was non-tendered by the San Francisco Giants last month.

He’s spent parts of seven seasons in the majors, the first five with the St. Louis Cardinals. He had his best season in 2023, appearing in 70 games with the Cardinals, hitting 10 homers with a .712 OPS and a 1.0 bWAR.

He appeared in 35 games for the Texas Rangers in 2024 and 33 with the Giants this year.