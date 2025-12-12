Prep roundup: Mead boys hold off Mt. Spokane in wild finish; Ferris post Cole Floyd registers double-double in win

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball nonleague action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys

Mead 57, Mt. Spokane 55: Karson Maze scored 27 points, Brady Thornton added 17 and the visiting Panthers (4-2) edged the Wildcats (4-1).

Thornton’s put-back gave Mead a five-point lead late. Mt. Spokane point guard Rock Franklin raced up the floor and banked a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds to go. After a timeout, Mead attempted to inbound the ball with a lob to center court, but the pass hit the gym’s ceiling resulting in a turnover.

Mt. Spokane took it out at the baseline and Cade Strocsher’s buzzer-beating attempt hit the rim and bounced out, preserving Mead’s win.

Jaden Ghoreishi led Mt. Spokane with 17 points and Franklin finished with 15.

Ferris 51, Ridgeline 45: Cole Floyd scored 15 points with 15 rebounds and the Saxons (2-3) defeated the visiting Falcons (1-3). Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 22 points.

West Valley 64, Ephrata 29: Nathan Zettle scored 21 points, Noah Willard added 18 and the Eagles (4-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-3).

Pullman 55, Moscow 36: Vaughn Holstad scored 16 points and the visiting Greyhounds (5-0) defeated the Bears (1-5). Abram Godfrey led Moscow with 18 points.

University 58, Lewis and Clark 43: The visiting Titans (2-2) defeated the Tigers (3-3). Details were unavailable.

Girls

Mead 59, Mt. Spokane 36: Caroline Spink scored 18 points and the visiting Panthers (3-0) defeated the Wildcats (0-4). Dez Manuel led Mt. Spokane with 12 points.

Ridgeline 70, Ferris 25: Grace Sheridan scored 21 points, Madilyn Crowley added 16 points with 13 rebounds and the visiting Falcons (2-2) defeated the Saxons (4-1). Mateia Eschenbacher led the Saxons with 15 points. Ferris was missing two starters to injury.

University 56, Lewis and Clark 32: McKenzie and Keely Handran combined for 29 points and the visiting Titans (2-2) defeated the Tigers (3-2). Olivia Baird led LC with 16 points and Rhiannon Kilgore added 12.

West Valley 46, Ephrata 34: Avery Spunich scored 12 points, Rylie Jones added 11 and the Eagles (4-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-3). Brynee Ordinario had 10 points for West Valley. Jillian Linehan led Ephrata with 13 points.

Gonzaga Prep 59, Clarkston 48: Aylah Cornwall went 8 for 10 at the line finishing with 18 points and the Bullpups (4-0) defeated the visiting Bantams (3-1). Quinn Pederson added 15 points for G-Prep. Aneysa Judy led Clarkston with 18 points.

East Valley 58, Riverside 19: Weather Salinas-Taylor scored 25 points, Aspen Seamone added 13 points and the Knights (1-2) defeated the visiting Rams (0-6). Olivia Brouillet led the Rams with eight points.

Moscow 40, Pullman 26: The Bears (4-2) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-3). Details were unavailable.