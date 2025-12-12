Turnover-prone Washington State suffers big loss to Texas Tech, falls to 1-10

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Plagued by turnovers, the Washington State women’s basketball team fell off Texas Tech’s pace in the first quarter and the Cougars’ nonconference woes continued with another lopsided loss.

The unbeaten Red Raiders cruised to an 82-51 win over WSU on Friday night at Beasley Coliseum, dropping the Cougs to 1-10 on the season.

WSU committed 10 turnovers in the first period as Texas Tech (11-0), which is the No. 2 receiving-votes team in the AP Top 25 poll, built a double-digit lead. The Red Raiders outscored the Cougars 20-4 in the second quarter – WSU shot 2 of 11 (0 of 8 from 3) in the second.

WSU committed 24 turnovers en route to its sixth loss by double digits this season. The Cougars, who have faced a challenging nonconference slate – including games against Stanford, Oregon, Missouri and No. 5 LSU – entered the game ranked 328th nationally out of 359 teams in scoring margin (minus-15.7) and 264th in turnover margin (minus-1.8).

Guards Snudda Collins and Bailey Maupin had 19 points apiece for Texas Tech, which shot 32 of 60 (53.3%) from the field and 9 of 18 from the 3-point line.

Forward Malia Ruud led WSU with 16 points, shooting 4 of 6 on 3s, and guard Eleonora Villa added 13 points as the Cougs shot 21 of 51 (41.2%) from the floor and 5 of 27 (18.5%) from 3-point distance.