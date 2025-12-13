Amy Schumer announces divorce from husband Chris Fischer

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, are divorcing after more than seven years of marriage.

The “Life & Beth” actress announced the “amicable” split with a cheeky Instagram post, that also included a photo of her and Fischer seated side-by-side on the subway.

“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” Schumer wrote. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.”

The 44-year-old funnywoman went on to reference the recent rumors that their marriage was on the rocks and the ongoing discourse surrounding her weight loss, something she has attributed to overcoming Cushing syndrome. The condition causes a spike in cortisol — the stress hormone — and can lead to face-swelling and weight gain.

She emphasized that she and Fischer are not splitting because she “dropped some lbs,” nor because either of them are actively pursuing other people.

Schumer’s announcement comes after weeks of speculation about her relationship with Fischer, something she tried to quell earlier this month.

“Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism,” she wrote on Instagram on Dec. 1, citing Fischer’s 2019 diagnosis with autism spectrum disorder.

“Fingers crossed we make it through,” she continued at the time. “He’s the best.”

The Emmy Award winner married the chef in February 2018. Eight months later, she announced she was expecting their first child, a baby boy named Gene, who was born in May 2019.