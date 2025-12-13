Drunk raccoon found in liquor store is suspected of other break-ins

By Jonathan Limehouse USA Today

The intoxicated raccoon that went viral and inspired merchandise is likely a repeat offender that broke into multiple buildings in a Virginia county, including a karate studio, according to a local official.

Hanover County Animal Protection Officer Samantha Martin was interviewed on the county’s “Hear In Hanover” podcast on Thursday, Dec. 11, to discuss the raccoon, which she discovered inside the bathroom of a Virginia ABC store in Ashland, Virginia, during the early morning hours on Nov. 29.

According to a Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter statement, the animal was passed out intoxicated in the restroom. After securing the drunk raccoon and taking it to a shelter, the animal slept for a few hours, but there were no signs of injury, “other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices,” the statement continued.

With the animal now released back into the wild, Martin discussed how this isn’t the shelter officials’ first run-in with the raccoon.

“This is not the first time he’s been in one of the buildings,” Martin said during the podcast interview, referring to the strip mall in which the ABC store is located. “Supposedly, this is the third break-in he’s had. He was in the karate studio – I think he got into the DMV (and) ate some of their snacks one time.”

Here’s what else Martin had to say about the mischievous raccoon.

‘Do not touch this animal,’ Martin told shelter staff

When Martin brought the raccoon back to the shelter, she let it nap inside a dog kennel for a couple of hours, she said during her interview. She emphasized how important it was to keep the raccoon isolated from shelter staff and volunteers because if it broke someone’s skin, even accidentally, the facility would have to perform a rabies test on the animal. A rabies test can only be performed if an animal is euthanized, she added.

“For his safety, I was dead set — ‘Do not touch this animal. We need him back into the wild,’ ” Martin said during the podcast. “Because he didn’t do anything wrong. He was just having a good time!”

Once the raccoon woke up, it was released back into the area surrounding the strip mall where the liquor store is located, according to Martin.

“We don’t relocate him, because that’s a death sentence for raccoons,” she said. “But somehow, he knows how to get back in this building. He’s a smart little critter!”

With the raccoon now sober and back in his habitat, Martin said, “I hope he learned his lesson.”

“But I just say, enjoy your life. I think he’s living his best life – and why not? Have a drink or two, especially on Black Friday,” Martin said.

Martin recalled being in disbelief when the raccoon’s story was joked about on “Saturday Night Live,” and neither she nor the shelter staff saw the situation going as viral as it has.

“I think people can see the human side of it — and everybody’s been there,” Martin said. “Everybody’s had a few extra and passed out by the toilet and hoped somebody can come and help you the next morning.”

More than $200K raised for Hanover County animal shelter

The raccoon’s drunk night also benefited the shelter, which, as of Saturday, Dec. 13, has raised over $212,000 from sales of its “Trashed Panda” merchandise. The available shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers and tumblers all display a dazed raccoon “splooted” beside a spilled bottle of alcohol.

“We desperately need (the money) because our shelter is extremely old,” Martin said. “And the county is growing like wildfire – we can’t keep up. We need more kennel space, we need a bigger well … we just need a bigger shelter, for the size of the county.”

To those who have bought merchandise and donated, Martin said, “You have no idea what you have done.”

“We are so, so grateful. The animals, truly, are blessed – and we do try our very best to save (every animal),” she said.

Contributing: Greta Cross & Melina Khan

