Everett scores three goals in third, rallies past Chiefs

From staff reports

EVERETT – The Everett Silvertips erased a deficit with a three-goal third period, powering past the visiting Spokane Chiefs 6-4 on Saturday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The Chiefs (16-15-0-0) got goals from Tristen Buckley, Cohen Harris and Chase Harrington – his 10th goal of the year – during the first period, jumping out to a 3-1 lead on the WHL’s top team. Spokane went ahead 4-2 early in the second when Brody Gillespie scored his sixth goal of the season.

But the Silvertips (24-3-2-1) closed the game with four unanswered goals. Matias Vanhanen found the net midway through the second before Brek Liske scored two goals in a span of under three minutes during the third. Julius Miettinen tallied his second goal of the evening for Everett with about 30 seconds left in regulation to fashion the final score.

Everett totaled 61 shots on goal compared to 27 for Spokane. The Silvertips outshot the Chiefs 17-5 in the third.

The Silvertips strengthened their hold atop the Western Conference standings. Spokane sits in seventh.