Idaho women’s basketball falters late in loss at Utah State

From staff reports

LOGAN, Utah – The Idaho women’s basketball team stumbled down the stretch and lost step with Utah State, which finally broke free from a back-and-forth game.

The Vandals lost 80-73 to the Aggies on Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in a nonconference matchup that featured 17 lead changes. But Idaho (8-4) shot 2 of 9 from the field over the final three minutes, allowing the Aggies (4-5) to break open a tightly contested game.

Idaho was paced by a trio of standout guards. Ana Pinheiro had 18 points and eight rebounds. Hope Hassmann totaled 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Kyra Gardner logged 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Vandals outrebounded Utah State 46-38 (19-8 offensively), leading to 17 more shot attempts than the Aggies. But Idaho shot 37.7% from the field, 9 of 36 (25%) from 3-point range, while Utah State hit 48.3% of its attempts. Guard Aaliyah Gayles led Utah State with 18 points and nine boards.