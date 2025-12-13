Mariners, Giants emerge as front-runners for Brendan Donovan trade: Sources

By Katie Woo The Athletic

The Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants have emerged as front-runners for St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan, sources familiar with negotiations tell the Athletic, with the Cardinals looking to land multiple top prospects in a return.

The Cardinals, who are in the midst of a rebuild under first-year president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, have been shopping Donovan throughout the offseason. The Mariners have been linked to the 28-year-old infielder for several weeks, but a source described trade momentum as “picking up” since MLB’s Winter Meetings concluded Wednesday. One name the Cardinals have inquired on is pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, a first-round draft pick for Seattle in 2024, who throws both right- and left-handed. Outfielder Lazaro Montes has also been discussed, among others.

St. Louis has plenty of familiarity with the Mariners’ pitching system. Director of pitching Matt Pierpont spent four seasons with the Mariners before coming to the Cardinals ahead of the 2025 season. Seattle could also be motivated to make a big acquisition after losing Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets.

But the Giants could be just as aggressive in their pursuit. Several top prospects have been discussed in negotiations, including infielder Gavin Kilen and left-hander Carson Whisenhunt, according to a league source. It’s believed at least two organizational prospects will be required to land Donovan, who has acquired interest from over half the league.

Both Seattle and San Francisco also remain engaged in trade talks with Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, with the Giants exploring all options – both via trade and free agency – at second base.

Bloom has not shied away from making difficult decisions, as evidenced by his trade of ace Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox in November. Though saying the Cardinals would not “concede” anything, Bloom reiterated that the big picture of the organization would be his focus.

“When we have to choose between short-term gratification and our bigger goal of contending consistently, we will choose the long term,” Bloom said during his introductory news conference.

That same logic is expected to apply to Donovan, whom multiple team sources said the Cardinals would not trade unless they were blown away by the return. Landing multiple top prospects for Donovan, who is under team control through 2027, would fit that bill.

St. Louis had a quiet Winter Meetings but worked behind the scenes to ink right-hander Dustin May to a one-year contract Saturday afternoon. Turning to the trade market is next on the agenda.

The Cardinals continue to explore the market for Willson Contreras, which could see more action with Pete Alonso off the board. Contreras, who is signed through 2027 with a club option for 2028, privately expressed to the organization his willingness to waive his full no-trade clause for the right fit. Though the Mets did inquire about Contreras, their interest was secondary – and that sentiment was affirmed by their signing of Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal Saturday.

The Red Sox have significant interest in Contreras, and the clubs have plenty of familiarity with each other. No deal is close, per a team source, but the connection is worth monitoring over the next several days.

Trading Nolan Arenado also remains high on the team’s priority list, but a market for Arenado – who also has a full no-trade clause – has yet to form. The Cardinals still believe they’ll find a suitor for their All-Star third baseman, with Bloom telling St. Louis-based reporters in Orlando, Fla., on Monday that releasing Arenado is “not an option.”

– The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal contributed to this report.