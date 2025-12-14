Idaho hits 17 3-pointers, routs NAIA Evergreen State

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – Six Idaho players scored in double figures and the Vandals hit 17 of their 3-point attempts during a 109-55 rout of NAIA program Evergreen State on Sunday afternoon at ICCU Arena.

Idaho (7-4) shot 54.2% from the field and 17 of 36 (47.2%) from 3-point distance. The Vandals opened the game on a 15-0 run and led 56-17 at the half.

Freshman forward Jackson Rasmussen had a game-high 20 points for Idaho. Guards Aidan Sevilla (14 points), Kolton Mitchell (13), Isaiah Brickner (11), Miles Klapper (10) and Biko Johnson (10) also scored in double figures.