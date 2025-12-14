NFL locals: Chiefs/Chargers game features five former Cougs

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s football program was well-represented during Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Five former Cougars took the field at Arrowhead Stadium, and each of them did something notable. But Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley came away with the last laugh, securing a key takeaway in the fourth quarter to help Los Angeles to a 16-13 win, which eliminated Kansas City from playoff contention.

Henley, a third-year pro, only made four tackles and broke up one pass, but he had perhaps the play of the game early in the fourth, with his team clinging to a three-point lead. He won positioning against intended target Kareem Hunt and cut off a lofted pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, corralling the ball while falling for a spectacular interception – his second pick of the year – at the L.A. 1-yard line.

It was an impressive show of finesse from Henley, who starred as an LB at WSU in 2022 after playing a variety of positions at Nevada from 2017-21 . Originally a return man and receiver, Henley transitioned to defensive back in 2019 before morphing into a pro-caliber linebacker.

Now, Henley is an NFL team captain and a rising star in the league.

WSU legend Gardner Minshew had a late chance to play hero, after he was thrust into action when Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury while trying to scramble with two minutes left. Minshew completed three straight passes to get Kansas City into field-goal range, but he tossed an ill-advised pass into tight coverage for a game-ending interception by Chargers safety Derwin James, who jogged downfield in celebration with Henley by his side.

Minshew went 3 of 5 for 22 yards. The seventh-year vet, a first-year Chief, hadn’t thrown a pass since Nov. 24, 2024, his last start with Las Vegas.

Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson finished with four tackles and logged his fourth-career sack, running down a scrambling Justin Herbert on a first-down play in the second quarter.

Kansas City safety Jaden Hicks had two tackles and half a sack – the second-year pro’s first-career sack.

Former Coug left tackle Esa Pole made his first-career NFL start. The undrafted rookie got called up from the practice squad last week due to injuries and made his NFL debut Dec. 7 in a loss to Houston, playing the entire game after starter Wanya Morris suffered an injury on the first snap. Pole remained the Chiefs’ starter at left tackle this week, giving up one sack against L.A.

• Cooper Kupp (EWU) totaled 46 yards on five catches for the Seahawks during their 18-16 win over Indianapolis.

The veteran receiver had a long reception of 16 yards. For the season, his first in Seattle, Kupp has recorded 519 yards and two TDs on 41 catches.

• Abraham Lucas (WSU), the Seahawks’ right tackle, received the fourth-highest PFF grade (72.5) among all players after allowing no sacks and one QB pressure.

Lucas, a third-round draft pick by Seattle in 2022, is the 22nd-best tackle in the NFL this season, per Pro Football Focus’ metrics.

• Cam Ward (WSU), Tennessee’s rookie quarterback, had his second game with multiple touchdown passes, but his Titans couldn’t keep pace with San Francisco in a 37-24 loss.

Ward has some flashes. He threw a 43-yard bomb to Van Jefferson and bought time in the backfield on a fourth-quarter goal-line trick play, connecting with defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons for a 1-yard score. But the No. 1 overall draft pick wasn’t consistent enough as his team fell to 2-12 on the year.

Ward finished 18 of 29 for 170 yards and two TDs with no turnovers. For the first time this season, he went an entire game without taking a sack.

• Chau Smith-Wade (WSU), a cornerback for Carolina, tallied six tackles during the Panthers’ 20-17 loss to New Orleans.

Smith-Wade, a fifth-round draft pick in 2024, appeared on 55 of 69 defensive snaps off the bench, per PFF. He allowed 27 yards on two receptions.

• Frankie Luvu (WSU), a defensive captain for Washington, totaled five tackles, two QB hurries and allowed four catches for 37 yards, according to PFF, during a 29-21 win over the New York Giants.

The linebacker played all 68 defensive snaps. For the season, the eighth-year pro ranks fourth on his team with 70 tackles.

• Kyle Williams (WSU), New England’s primary kick returner, recorded 97 yards on four returns during the Patriots’ 35-31 loss to Buffalo.

The rookie receiver broke off a long return of 26 yards on the game’s opening kickoff. Undrafted rookie Efton Chism III (EWU) had shouldered the Pats’ kick-returning duties for five weeks earlier this season, but he was inactive Sunday.

On eight returns this season, Williams is averaging 25 yards per return. The third-round draft pick has also registered 143 receiving yards and two TD catches on the year, but didn’t have a reception Sunday.

• Jalen Thompson (WSU), a longtime starter at safety for Arizona, was inactive for the Cardinals’ 40-20 loss to Houston due to a hamstring injury.

It was the first game Thompson has missed this season.

• Christian Elliss (Idaho), a starting linebacker for New England, tallied eight tackles, making three stops that resulted in minimal gains.

The fifth-year pro, who appeared on 60 of 70 defensive snaps, received the second-highest PFF grade among Patriots defenders (76).

Elliss surrendered 21 yards on three catches and broke up a pass at the goal line.

For the season, the Vandal great is up to 76 tackles, four off his career-high.

• Marcus Harris (Idaho), a rookie cornerback for Tennessee, made his fourth-consecutive start – his fourth-career start – in the Titans’ loss to the 49ers.

Harris posted a career-high seven tackles and his first-career tackle for loss. He also had one pass deflection, but struggled a bit in coverage, allowing five catches for 65 yards, according to PFF.

• Samson Ebukam (EWU), a veteran defensive end for Indianapolis, had one tackle and one QB hit against the Seahawks, appearing on about half of the defensive snaps.

• Austin Rehkow (Central Valley) totaled 182 yards on four punts with a long of 62 yards for Cincinnati during the Bengals’ 24-0 loss to Baltimore.

The BYU grad, who entered the week leading the NFL in punting average (51.8), placed two punts inside the 20.