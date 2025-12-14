Spokane Chiefs overwhelmed in third period in 8-4 loss in Vancouver

LANGLEY, B.C. – Tyus Sparks and Ryan Lin scored two goals apiece and the Spokane Chiefs lost 8-4 to the Vancouver Giants in a Western Hockey League game at Langley Events Centre on Sunday.

The Chiefs (16-15-0-0) have lost back-to-back games after winning four in a row.

The Giants (14-17-1-1) broke out to a 2-0 lead on goals 2 minutes, 25 seconds apart in the first period by Colton Gerrior and Ty Haliburda – his 18th of the season.

Sam Oremba scored his seventh goal in his last six games to halve the deficit, then Rhett Sather’s shot pinballed off two defenders and in with 31 seconds left in the first to tie the tally at 2-2.

The teams traded goals throughout the second period, with Chiefs rookie Bryson Roberts logging his first WHL goal and Owen Martin his ninth of the season, both off an assists from Mathis Preston.

It was all Vancouver after that.

Sparks’ 11th goal of the season with 51/2 minutes left in the middle frame gave Vancouver a 5-4 lead into the intermission.

The Giants cushioned their lead to two on a one-time blast by Sparks two seconds after the expiration of a power play with a little more than eight minutes left in the game.

They made it 7-4 a few minutes later when Lin’s goal was upheld on a review and Marek Howell added an empty -net goal with 1:16 to go.

The Chiefs host Portland on Tuesday in their last game before the Christmas break.