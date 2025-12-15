3 takeaways from UW’s second season under Jedd Fisch | Analysis

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

At least on field, Washington’s 2025 football season is complete. The Huskies finished their second season under coach Jedd Fisch on Saturday against Boise State in the LA Bowl, proving their rebuild is on schedule and reaching the nine-win threshold for the seventh time since 2013.

Of course, rumors continue to swirl linking Fisch to the open job at Michigan, leaving UW’s future unknown. But before looking forward, it’s a good time to look back. So here are three takeaways from Washington’s 2025 season:

1. Demond Williams Jr. lives up to hype

Throughout his freshman season in 2024, Demond Williams Jr. did everything UW asked for in limited opportunities. He flashed plenty of potential while sharing repetitions with veteran quarterback Will Rogers, and when Fisch finally handed him the reins, he shined. His Sun Bowl performance against Louisville fueled UW fans’ dreams for an entire offseason.

So entering his sophomore season — as Washington’s unquestioned starter — Williams needed to prove his Sun Bowl showing wasn’t a fluke. That he was able to sustain a high level of play throughout an entire season. That the 5-foot-11, 190-pound quarterback was capable of staying healthy with the weight of the program’s hopes on his shoulders.

For the most part, Williams’ answer to all those questions was a resounding yes. He was 246-for-354 passing — 69.5% — for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Williams was also UW’s second-leading rusher, totaling 611 yards and six touchdowns on 143 carries, and played 801 snaps, more than any other offensive player.

Williams registered the second-highest completion percentage during a single season in UW history, behind only Rogers. The Chandler, Ariz., native tied Brock Huard for the sixth-most touchdowns passing during a single campaign and threw the seventh-most yards passing in a single season behind Jacob Eason. His 2025 season ranks third in yards rushing by a quarterback, trailing only Jake Locker’s 2007 campaign and Dennis Fitzpatrick’s 1974 season.

“When you have an elite quarterback,” Fisch said Saturday, “you’ve got a great opportunity to win a lot of games.”

There’s certainly still room for Williams to grow. The UW offense relied heavily on his ability to play at a high level, and it’s no coincidence Washington’s four losses occurred during Williams’ four least-productive performances. UW went 9-1 when Williams passed for more than 200 yards and 0-3 when he was held below that mark.

Williams, who is just 19 years old, is still growing, particularly as a leader, he said. Williams added he was empowered to step up as a more vocal motivator halfway through the season.

“Just trying to turn the team into mine,” he said.

2. Defense makes major strides

Washington’s offense returned a majority of its production for the 2025 season. Its defense was more of a question mark.

The Huskies lost defensive coordinator Steve Belichick to North Carolina. He took linebacker Khmori House and cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, two of UW’s best defensive players in 2024, with him.

So Fisch turned to Ryan Walters, the recently fired Purdue coach who’d enjoyed substantial success as a defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois. UW also added former Arizona defensive standouts Tacario Davis, Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei and Jacob Manu along with a few other high-impact transfers like junior safety Alex McLaughlin and senior defensive tackle Anterio Thompson.

Walters orchestrated a strong season. Led by McLaughlin, a resurgent season from senior cornerback Ephesians Prysock and the late emergence of junior linebacker Xe’ree Alexander, the Huskies allowed just 18.7 points per game, and no opponent scored more than 26 points. UW’s run defense, in particular, improved. It gave up just 100.2 yards rushing per game after surrendering 161.8 yards rushing per game in 2024. Opposing teams converted just 38.2% of their third-down opportunities.

The Husky defense capped tits strong season with a dominant showing against the Broncos in the LA Bowl. UW held Boise State to just 53 yards rushing and came away with five interceptions, the most Washington has registered in a game since 2003. Walters said he’s excited for 2026 and to see how well the Huskies play with a full season of experience in his system.

“I really like the way we finished the year,” Walters said, “and the direction we’re headed.”

3. The kids were all right

Since arriving at UW, Fisch has repeatedly lived up to his promise to play the youth.

“We play with the most freshmen, probably, in all of college football,” Fisch said. “Plays were being made by guys who are all young players that, for the most part, all have eligibility left. Our goal, obviously, is to bring back as many players as we possibly can.”

The Huskies started true freshman wide receivers Dezmen Roebuck and Raiden Vines-Bright and left guard John Mills. Safety Rylon Dillard-Allen, cornerback Dylan Robinson and linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale all played significant snaps while wide receiver Chris Lawson, tight end Baron Naone and edge rusher Devin Hyde also burned their redshirts. Mills and Dillard-Allen both earned All-Freshman recognition from Pro Football Focus.

Roebuck caught his seventh touchdown of the season during the LA Bowl, while Vines-Bright hauled in his first. Dillard-Allen and Robinson each made three tackles, while Rainey-Sale made two.

And the youth movement will be expected to improve entering their second seasons of college football. Some — like Roebuck, who didn’t enroll until summer or Rainey-Sale, who was coming off a season-ending injury from high school — haven’t even been through a full offseason.

“I think our guys know we’ve got a great season coming ahead of us,” Fisch said. “We have a great team.”