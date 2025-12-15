Reiner seen arguing with son at Conan O’Brien party on eve of death

Matt Stevens, Shawn Hubler, Nicole Sperling and Brooks Barnes New York Times

LOS ANGELES – A son of celebrated Hollywood director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the deaths of his parents, police said Monday. The arrest Sunday came the day after the father and son were seen arguing at a party at the home of comedian Conan O’Brien, according to a party attendee who recalled Rob Reiner telling his son that his behavior was inappropriate.

The attendee, who asked not to be identified to maintain relationships, did not speak to any of the Reiners at the party and added that it was unclear what the argument was about.

The son, Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested Sunday night and was being held in a jail in Los Angeles County, police said. Jail records viewable online initially indicated that bail had been set at $4 million, but those records have since been modified. He was being held without bail, police said.

Police said the couple were found dead in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Two people who were briefed on the case but not authorized to speak publicly said the couple had been stabbed to death.

Police officials said the case would be presented Tuesday to the Los Angeles County District Attorney as the office considers charges. No additional information about criminal charges was immediately available.

Rob Reiner, 78, was a popular sitcom actor before directing a slate of beloved films, including “This Is Spinal Tap,” “When Harry Met Sally …” and “The Princess Bride.” He went on to become a force in California and national Democratic politics, championing same-sex marriage and other causes. Michele Reiner, 70, was a photographer and later a producer.

Nick Reiner had spoken over the years about his struggles with drug abuse and bouts of homelessness beginning with his teenage years. He worked with his father on a movie, “Being Charlie,” that was loosely inspired by his early life.

In part because of that history, police focused almost immediately on Nick Reiner, according to a person who was briefed by the authorities and spoke on condition of anonymity because they did not have the authority to speak publicly on the investigation. Booking records indicated that Reiner was arrested Sunday night by Los Angeles police and formally booked shortly after 5 a.m. Monday.

On Monday afternoon, a private security company was guarding the Reiners’ property, whose entry and driveway gates were adorned with “no trespassing” signs. Some people have walked by, though neighbors have declined to talk about the case.

Here’s what else to know:

— Reiner’s work: Rob Reiner’s Hollywood career as an actor and director spanned decades, including an eight-year run on “All in the Family,” a 1970s sitcom. More recently, Reiner had cameos in television shows like “New Girl” and “The Bear.” Actor Sean Astin, speaking on behalf of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, called Reiner “one of the most significant figures in the history of film and television.”

— Michele Singer Reiner: A photographer and later a producer, Reiner inadvertently altered the course of movie history when Rob Reiner spotted her on the New York set of the romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally …” The pair later married, and their real-life love story influenced him to change the ending of his most famous movie. They had four children: Jake, Nick, Romy and Tracy.

— Democrats mourn: Democratic leaders including former President Barack Obama, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles said they were heartbroken by the loss of Reiner and his wife. Reiner will be remembered not only for his films and television but also “for his extraordinary contribution to humanity,” Newsom said.

— Trump’s attack: President Donald Trump seized on the killing of Reiner and his wife to attack them, indicating their deaths were a result of their criticism of the president. Trump’s attack brought immediate outrage, even from some fellow Republicans. There was no indication that the couple’s political beliefs were linked to their deaths.

— Brentwood’s identity: The Brentwood neighborhood has long felt like more of a small town unto itself than a part of the sprawl of Los Angeles. Its natural beauty and luxurious amenities make the area popular among movie stars, politicians and executives.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.