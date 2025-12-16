Commentary: Rams may wish they had tried harder to draft Seahawks’ Byron Murphy II

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

In 2024, cameras were allowed in the Los Angeles Rams’ draft room for a documentary called, “The Pick is In.” After losing to the Lions in the NFC wild -card game a few months before, coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were trying to trade the 19th overall pick and move up.

Their mission: find an heir apparent for recently retired difference-maker Aaron Donald.

Their target: Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

“We’ll be reasonable, but try to go up and get Murphy,” McVay told Snead. “I would try to get this guy. He makes a huge difference to me. I just don’t think he’ll get past (Seattle at) 16. I’m not saying reckless, but he’s way better than anyone –”

“Don’t worry about that,” Snead interrupted. “That ain’t in the DNA.”

“What’s that?” McVay replied.

“I said recklessness isn’t in the DNA,” Snead answered.

“Aggressively smart is,” McVay countered.

Now we know McVay was right in two ways:

1) Murphy didn’t get past the Seahawks at No. 16.

2) He’s making a huge difference in his second NFL season.

But will Murphy make the Rams regret not getting reckless Thursday night when the Rams and Seahawks meet at Lumen Field?

After failing to trade up, L.A. settled for Florida State outside linebacker Jared Verse, who promptly earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors. While Verse tallied 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, Murphy’s impact was more minimal, with two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 14 games.

But Murphy has been “remarkable” in 2025, according to Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald.

Through 14 games, the 6-foot, 306-pound defensive tackle has produced seven sacks, tied with teammate Leonard Williams for third-most among interior linemen. He’s added 52 tackles and 12 quarterback hits. (Verse has recorded 45 tackles with nine tackles for loss, six sacks and three forced fumbles, if you were wondering.)

But Murphy’s impact transcends an improved pass rush. In last weekend’s 18-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, he contributed four tackles and demolished double-teams, as an offense that averaged 130.9 rushing yards managed 97 rushing yards and 3.2 yards per carry.

“Going into last week knowing they were the No. 1 rush offense and Jonathan Taylor is having a great season, we were looking forward to that challenge,” Murphy said Monday. “I take a lot of pride in it. As a D-lineman, if anybody tries to run the ball on you, that’s a sign of disrespect to me.”

Murphy made sure the disrespect was dealt with. On Indianapolis’ opening play, he discarded 317-pound guard Matt Goncalves, then stopped Taylor in his tracks for a 2-yard gain. Murphy later plowed through seven-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson before enveloping backup running back Ameer Abdullah.

This is the dominant difference McVay was desperate to draft.

“Those type of plays right there, the 1-on-1s where you get a knock-back on an O-lineman, knocking another grown man into the backfield, it’s just a great feeling,” Murphy said with a smile. “You just feel dominant, like you can’t be stopped.”

Sacks aside, Murphy was not stopped.

So much so that Macdonald was asked about the Seahawks pass rush Monday, but instead waxed poetic about his 23-year-old defensive tackle.

“I’ll tell you what: This wasn’t your question, but Byron Murphy played a tremendous football game,” Macdonald marveled. “He was absolutely dominant, probably single-handedly won us the football game on defense. He absolutely played lights out. I know that didn’t answer your question, but it was worth mentioning.”

When asked how he single-handedly won them the game, Macdonald added: “This guy is taking on multiple blockers, and making plays, and being stout, and making relentless effort plays. It’s remarkable, what he’s able to do. It really is. It’s just remarkable. He’s just playing really great football.”

The same goes for Seattle’s entire defense – which leads the NFL in opponent yards per play (4.5) and opponent yards per pass attempt (6.0) and sits second in opponent yards per carry (3.8), scoring (17.3 points allowed per game) and third-down defense (33.0% conversions).

The Seahawks rank just 26th in the NFL in blitz percentage (19.6%) but fourth in sacks (42), evidence of a dominant defensive line.

No, that’s not a single-handed stat. Williams remains one of football’s most slept-on stars, and 33-year-old DeMarcus Lawrence continues to prove he’s still productive. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV and defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori have consistently excelled as well.

But Murphy’s ascendance is significant.

As is Thursday’s rematch between the 11-3 Seahawks and 11-3 Rams, with the winner circling a division title and the NFC’s top seed. After falling 21-19 in SoFi Stadium on Nov. 16, Seattle must slow MVP favorite Matthew Stafford (3,722 pass yards, 37 pass TD, 5 INT) for a second time this season.

The Rams have arguably the NFL’s most electric offense – ranking first in yards per play (6.2), second in scoring (30 points per game) and third in sacks allowed (19).

They don’t have Murphy.

“We did try to jump up and grab our guy,” Snead said in the draft documentary in 2024.

On Thursday, Murphy can make them wish they had.

“I look forward to playing the Rams every year, especially because we lost to them a few weeks ago,” Murphy said. “I’m most definitely looking forward to Thursday, seeing them again to get revenge.”