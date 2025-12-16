Gonzaga women nearly hand Arizona State first loss, fall 68-66

Gonzaga’s Lauren Whittaker battle against a swarm of Arizona State defenders during a nonconference game on Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

How the Gonzaga women’s basketball team even had a chance to win on the last possession almost defies description.

Did the Bulldogs even deserve to still be in the game after a season-high 26 turnovers?

As the final bizarre seconds elapsed, Allie Turner got off a 3-point shot that bounced off the rim as time expired, allowing Arizona State to remain undefeated, 68-66, before 4,742 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

The shot looked like it was good the moment it left Turner’s hand.

“Our team didn’t quit,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “We didn’t have the best of games. We had a better second half than first (half).”

Redshirt freshman forward Lauren Whittaker hit a stepback 3-pointer to pull Gonzaga within 67-61 with 18.9 seconds remaining.

Forced to foul, the Zags (6-5) let a few extra seconds expire before fouling. Away from the ball, Gonzaga senior guard Ines Bettencourt and ASU’s Last-Tear Poa got tangled up. The referees reviewed the play and called a flagrant 1 on Poa.

After Gabby Elliott made 1 of 2 free throws, Turner made the two attempts for the flagrant foul, trimming the lead to 68-66 with 7.2 seconds remaining.

With the flagrant 1, Gonzaga also maintained possession. After a timeout, Whittaker got a pass to Taylor Smith, who got in the lane for a contested shot. Gonzaga received possession after the shot went out of bounds.

Whittaker received the inbounds pass and flipped to Turner, who fired a final shot as time expired.

“It was a tough one,” Turner said of her last shot. “I was pretty open and Lauren made a good pass. Great shot but just doesn’t go in sometimes.”

ASU (13-0) never had a lead greater than nine points, and Gonzaga was constantly fighting back from a small deficit.

“We’re continuing to work on being mentally tough,” Whittaker said. “When teams are applying pressure and they’re fouling, we can’t fade away from them. In the second half we kind of leaned into that a bit more and played together as a team.”

Whittaker finished with a team-high 24 points and nine rebounds. Turner had 12 points.

The 26 turnovers were two short of a record set in 2022 against Louisville.

The worst scenario unfortunately for Gonzaga developed early and carried through the first half Tuesday. The physical mistakes weren’t as prolific in the second half, but the Bulldogs still struggled to execute.

Defensive-minded Arizona State used its athleticism, length and aggression to force Gonzaga’s offense to extend all over the court, making things uncomfortable for the Bulldogs.

Before the final frenetic moments, Gonzaga sophomore wing Christabel Osarobo picked a great time to score her first basket of the season. She got a steal near midcourt and made a layup, pulling the Zags within 62-61 with 2:32 to go.

But Gonzaga committed its final two turnovers moments later. Still, the Zags found a way to take the Sun Devils to the final second.

Elliott led ASU with a game-high 30 points.

ASU was coming off an overtime win at Oregon State on Sunday.

The Zags committed a season-high 16 turnovers in the first two quarters, split evenly between periods. Still, a 3-pointer from Julia Wilson gave Gonzaga a 29-28 lead with 2:26 remaining in the first half.

Gonzaga would go scoreless the rest of the quarter, and the Sun Devils used an 8-0 spurt for a 37-29 lead at intermission.

“We’re still putting the pieces together,” Fortier said. “They should believe in themselves because they’re getting better every day. We’re every bit good enough … if you just rewind each of the games we’re good enough to win all of them. If you had told me we were gonna give them 16 (more) … and you were gonna tell me that Allie Turner was gonna have a 3 to win the game – alright let’s go.”

The Zags conclude their 13-game nonconference schedule with back-to-back road games this weekend, beginning Friday at Missouri State (7-4) and finishing Sunday at UC Riverside (2-7).