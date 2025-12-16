Gonzaga’s Graham Ike claims national award for 25-point effort against UCLA

Graham Ike picked up a second weekly honor for his 25-point performance on Saturday in Gonzaga’s 82-72 victory over then No. 25 UCLA.

Ike, who was named West Coast Conference Player of the Week on Monday, was one of five players to earn Oscar Robertson Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week honors on Tuesday.

The other four honorees included Wake Forest’s Myles Colvin Jr., Kansas’ Melvin Council Jr., Radford’s Dennis Parker Jr. and Indiana’s Lamar Wilkerson.

Ike scored at least 20 points for the fourth time this season and hit that point total for the fourth time against a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 at the time of the matchup.

The senior forward had 25 points on 9 of 16 shooting, 1 of 2 from the 3-point line and 6 of 9 from the free -throw line. Ike also had five rebounds and five assists to help Gonzaga, now ranked No. 7 in the AP poll, pick up its 10th win of the season and seventh against a power conference opponent.

Ike’s tallied 53 points in two games since scoring just one on Nov. 26 in a 40-point loss to Michigan in the championship of the Players Era Festival. He missed Gonzaga’s game against North Florida on Dec. 7 due to left ankle soreness, but returned six days later to face UCLA.

The Colorado native is now averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists on the season. He’s shooting 51.6% from the field, 36.8% from the 3-point line and 76.9% from the free -throw line.