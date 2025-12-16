How to help WA flood victims
A week of heavy flooding has devastated communities across Western Washington, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service on Saturday forecast more rainfall and wind in the coming days, as well as risk of additional flooding and landslides this week.
Local agencies, national rescue organizations and community groups have rapidly responded to the floods, providing shelter and resources to flood victims. We’ve compiled a list of ways to provide help.
This list will be updated.
- The American Red Cross is operating shelters in flooded areas, providing a place for evacuees to stay. Donate to the organization’s relief efforts here
- Local affiliates of United Way have mobilized disaster responses for flooded communities. Donate to the Skagit County fund here and the Lewis County fund here.
- Team Rubicon is a humanitarian aid organization providing disaster assistance to homeowners across Western Washington. Donate to the organization here or sign up to volunteer here.
- The Skagit Community Foundation, which supports local nonprofits, has set up a disaster relief fund. Donate here.
- The Whatcom Community Foundation has set up a dedicated fund for emergency assistance, including money, food and shelter to flood victims. Donate here.
- The Community Foundation of Snohomish County has an emergency response fund supporting local nonprofits in flooded areas. Donate here.
- The Evergreen State Fair Park is providing emergency stabling in Monroe. They’re accepting donations of animal bedding and shavings, as well as monetary donations. Details here.
- Skagit County Animal Control has opened a feed distribution site at 13421 Farm to Market Road in Mount Vernon, open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. It’s accepting donations of all kinds, with a particular need for dog food, cat food, pig food and chicken food.
- Family Promise of Skagit, a nonprofit operating emergency shelters in Sedro-Woolley, is requesting donations of paper products and cleaning supplies, as well as volunteers. Details here.
- Welcome Home Skagit operates shelters for unhoused individuals and is facing high demand right now due to short staffing and increased need for shelter. The nonprofit is requesting toiletries and used clothing, which can be dropped off at 2529 N. Laventure Road, Mount Vernon.
- State employees can make donations to disaster relief and recovery efforts through Washington’s workplace giving program. The general public can also contribute to flood response here.