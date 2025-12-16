How to help WA flood victims

By Jessica Fu The Seattle Times

A week of heavy flooding has devastated communities across Western Washington, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service on Saturday forecast more rainfall and wind in the coming days, as well as risk of additional flooding and landslides this week.

Local agencies, national rescue organizations and community groups have rapidly responded to the floods, providing shelter and resources to flood victims. We’ve compiled a list of ways to provide help.

This list will be updated.