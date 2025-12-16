Idaho football hires Ian Shoemaker as new offensive coordinator

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – Ian Shoemaker, a veteran coach who boasts head-coaching experience in the Northwest and a history of success in the Big Sky Conference, has been named the new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Idaho’s football team.

Shoemaker, whose hiring was announced by the school Tuesday, will be introduced at a news conference following the completion of Idaho’s staff. Details will be released at a later date.

Following a national search, Vandals coach Thomas Ford Jr. zeroed in on Shoemaker due to his “wealth of knowledge” and “Northwest roots.”

“(Shoemaker) has been a consistent winner at every stop he’s made,” Ford said in a statement. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing him on a professional level for over a decade and have always held him in the highest regard for his offensive innovation and quarterback development. I know that his expertise and experience in the Big Sky are going to bring a tremendous amount of excitement and points to the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.”

Shoemaker oversaw one of the Big Sky’s most explosive offenses during his three-year stay as OC at Eastern Washington (2019-21). The Eagles averaged over 500 yards and 40 points per game under Shoemaker, who helped develop quarterback Eric Barriere into the winner of the 2021 Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS player of the year. During Shoemaker’s first season at EWU, the Eagles led the FCS in total offense.

EWU, headlined by its highly productive offense, went 19-9 during Shoemaker’s tenure as OC. The Eagles piled up 71 points and a program-record 837 yards during a 2021 rout of Idaho in Cheney. Shoemaker resigned unexpectedly from his post as EWU OC late in the 2021 season – the team was 7-2 but coming off two straight losses – despite the Eagles’ offense ranking first in the FCS in scoring (48 points per game) and second in yards per game (571.7).

“Our goal offensively will be to be multiple in our approach, attacking defenses in a variety of ways to keep them off balance,” Shoemaker said via statement. “We will work relentlessly to put our student-athletes in the best position to succeed, focusing on both running the ball effectively and creating explosive plays in the passing game. The pass of the Vandal fan base and the community support for the program is well known. I look forward to embracing that environment and working alongside the talented staff and players that Coach Ford has assembled.”

Shoemaker served as OC/quarterbacks coach over the past two years at Division II Grand Valley State, helping the team to an 18-5 record. The Lakers consistently had a top-25 offense in D-II under Shoemaker.

From 2022-23, after his stint in Cheney, Shoemaker was the co-OC/QBs coach at Hawaii. He was the head coach at D-II Central Washington from 2014-18, posting a 38-16 overall record and claiming two conference championships during his tenure in Ellensburg. He was named the D-II Regional Coach of the Year and the GNAC’s coach of the year in 2017 after guiding the Wildcats to an 11-1 record and a national playoff appearance.

Shoemaker coordinated the offense at D-II St. Cloud State from 2008-13 after gigs as an offensive assistant at Baldwin Wallace College (2006-07), Kenyon College (2003-05), Minot State (2000-02), St. Mary’s (1999) and Western Washington (1998).

The Vandals, who recently completed their first campaign under Ford with a 4-8 record, parted ways with offensive coordinator Matt Linehan after the season. Linehan, a former standout Idaho quarterback, served as OC for just one season after spending three years as the Vandals’ wide receivers coach.

Idaho’s offense underwhelmed in 2025, finishing the season ranked eighth in the Big Sky in both total offense (377.2 yards per game) and scoring offense (25.2 points per game). Shoemaker will look to boost those numbers with a versatile offensive system and further develop junior quarterback Joshua Wood, who showed some encouraging flashes last season in his first year with the program.