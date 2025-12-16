Mariners sign Andrew Knizner to back up Cal Raleigh

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

The Seattle Mariners have found a catcher to serve as a backup to Cal Raleigh for the 2026 season.

After reports of an imminent addition surfaced a few days earlier, the Mariners on Tuesday announced the signing of Andrew Knizner to a one-year major-league contract.

Knizner (pronounced KIZZ-ner) has played in parts of seven big-league seasons with three organizations — St. Louis (2019-23), Texas (2024) and San Francisco (2025). Over 323 games in his MLB career, the 30-year-old has posted a .211/.281/.316 slash line in 975 plate appearances with 19 homers and 90 RBI.

He appeared in 33 games with the Giants in 2025, posting a .221/.289/.299 slash line in 99 plate appearances with a double, a triple, a homer, five RBI, seven walks and 10 strikeouts.

Knizner is a solid defensive catcher. He didn’t allow a passed ball in 234 1/3 innings in 2025.

With Mitch Garver gone in free agency and prospect Harry Ford traded to the Nationals, the Mariners planned to add at least two catchers this offseason. With Knizner signed to an MLB contract, Seattle likely will add at least another veteran catcher on a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training.