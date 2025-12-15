Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn are getting married

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is engaged to Right Side Broadcasting Network personality Brian Glenn.

The pair announced their impending nuptials on social media with a photo showing the two enjoying dinner at a restaurant where the right-wing lawmaker showed off her new ring.

“She said ‘yes,’” Glenn captioned the photo on X.

“Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!” Greene responded to Glenn’s announcement.

The 51-year-old Congresswoman announced last month she would leave the House of Representatives on Jan. 5. She’d spent the past five years as a MAGA loyalist before falling out of favor with President Donald Trump over several issues, including his administration’s handling of the investigation of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Glenn, 57, indicated in a Washington Post interview last week that he’d join Greene in Georgia rather than stay in Washington, D.C., where he’s known to team up with Trump against foreign leaders while working as a White House reporter.

“I’m not doing this fly-back-and-forth thing — not doing it, it’s not worth it,” he said.

Greene was married to Perry Greene in August of 1995 and filed for divorce in 2022, claiming their 27-year marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to People.

The pair share three adult children.