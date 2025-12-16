GSL basketball: Mt Spokane boys rely on defense, young shooters to pull away from Gonzaga Prep 61-46 in nonleague tilt

Tuesday’s showdown between the Gonzaga Prep boys and visiting Mt. Spokane was not a league game, but with both teams coming off nonleague losses to Greater Spokane League opponents last week, neither wanted it to turn into a “losing streak” and another pre-holiday blemish on their record.

And besides, every game between these perennial state caliber teams means a little more regardless of the time of year they play.

Mt. Spokane finally found its offense in the second half – despite the Bullpups holding reigning GSL MVP Jaden Ghoreishi to two baskets and five total points – and the visiting Wildcats pulled away 61-46.

“Gonzaga Prep is already our fifth tough game,” Mt. Spokane coach David Wagenblast said. “That helps prepare you for what you got to do in the state tournament. I was proud of how we responded because (G-Prep) is a state tournament team. For us to play defense like that and rebound the ball, I thought we took some steps with regards to trying to prepare for the end of the season.”

Mt. Spokane (5-1) was led by Kelan Moore, who came off the bench for 14 points, Jace Reijonen with 12 and Tysen Lewis with 11.

“You’ve got to believe in your guys,” Wagenblast said. “I was so excited for everybody who stepped up. Gonzaga Prep, obviously a very, very, very good defensive team, and they were going to do all they could to try and take away Jaden – and that was a really good scouting report. It just comes down to, kids have to make plays when they have an opportunity.”

Vincent Moore led Gonzaga Prep (4-2) with 16 points and Cater Nilson added 10. G-Prep was limited to seven baskets in the second half.

“I thought our kids responded after our last game (57-55 loss to Mead),” Wagenblast said. “We came out in the first quarter, trying to really set a tone of playing defense. I was proud of our effort, because we took steps in talking to each other. We took steps in being tougher, and (G-Prep is) really hard to defend.”

The pace was quick in the first quarter with the teams tied at 16 after one. Scoring slowed considerably in the second and Nilson’s back-door basket gave G-Prep a 22-19 lead with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left in the half.

There was no offensive spurt down the stretch, and the Bullpups led 24-20 at intermission. Ghoreishi and Wildcats point guard Rock Franklin were held scoreless in the first half.

Ghoreishi got his first points of the game with 4:45 left in the third – his tip-in pulled Mt. Spokane within one at 29-28.

That bucket started a 15-3 run, including 3s by Mason Dietzen and Kelan Moore, Mt. Spokane went 9 of 12 at the line in the period and led 42-32 after three.

Moore hit two more 3-pointers at the start of the fourth and the lead grew to 14, while G-Prep’s cold shooting continued down the stretch.

Dietzen and Moore are sophomores.

“Our young guys – those two guys can really shoot it,” Wagenblast said. “I was so excited for them to have the confidence in this game to let it fly. And they did, and that was huge for us.”