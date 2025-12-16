Prep roundup: Addison Wells-Morrison scores 28 for Mead girls; Orland Axton leads CV boys with 25

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball nonleague action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls

Mead 71, Central Valley 52: Addison Wells Morrison hit five 3-pointers, finishing with 28 points, and the Panthers (4-0) defeated the visiting Bears (0-5). Aspen Henry led CV with 18 points.

University 54, Ferris 41: Lily Anderberg scored 13 points and the Titans (3-3) defeated the visiting Saxons (3-4). Lilly Heaton scored nine points with eight rebounds for U-Hi. Mateia Eschenbacher led Ferris with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Ridgeline 59, Lewis and Clark 44: Madilyn Crowley scored 16 points, Grace Sheridan added 14 and the Falcons (4-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (3-3). Rhiannon Kilgore led LC with 12 points.

Clarkston 72, Pullman 53: Preslee Dempsey scored 16 points and the Bantams (4-1) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (2-4). Taylor Darling led Pullman with 20 points.

Gonzaga Prep 71, Mt. Spokane 27: Belle Hernandez scored 14 points, Laura Thompson added 13 and the Bullpups (5-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-5). Dakota Wyss led Mt. Spokane with 12 points.

Boys

Central Valley 71, Mead 55: Orland Axton scored 25 points and the visiting Bears (5-1) defeated the Panthers (4-3). Cameron Wells scored 20 points for CV. Karson Maze led Mead with 17 points.

Lewis and Clark 65, Ridgeline 54: Angus Gehn scored 24 points and the visiting Tigers (4-3) defeated the Falcons (1-4). Caden Andreas went 7 for 8 at the free throw line and led Ridgeline with 30 points.