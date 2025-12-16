Spokane, Mead among school districts delaying school by 2 hours; closures include Cheney, Freeman and CdA

From staff reports

The Spokane, Mead and many other local school districts issued two-hour delays to the start of school Wednesday because of the early morning wind.

Other districts in Spokane County that announced two-hour delays include West Valley, Medical Lake, Deer Park, Liberty and Reardan-Edwall.

While most of the Central Valley School District was on a two-hour delay, three CV schools will be closed because they were without power: University High School, Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary. The three schools share a large campus off Pines Road in Spokane Valley.

In Mead, power went out at Brentwood Elementary and that school closed for the day, though the rest of the schools in the district held classes two hours late.

Cheney Public Schools and the Freeman School District announced they would close on Wednesday.

Spokane Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Lancaster the district would open after the delay. Audubon and Finch elementaries were without power at about 8 a.m., but the schools have a generator making the phones and internet operable.

In the Idaho Panhandle, Lakeland School District around Rathdrum and Coeur d’Alene Public Schools also closed school for the day.

“Overnight conditions resulted in downed trees, debris, and power disruptions that impact our school facilities, transportation routes, and overall safety,” a social media post from Coeur d’Alene Public Schools read. “District teams assessed conditions early this morning and determined it is not safe to operate schools today.”

Winds whipped the Palouse Wednesday, too, knocking down trees, power lines and power signals, according to a Pullman Police Department social media post. Pullman Public Schools and Moscow School District closed school for the day after several Moscow school buildings lost power, according to a district social media post. Washington State University also halted classes because of “severe wind hazards,” according to the school’s website.

Parents are to contact school to request an excused absence if their student can’t make it to school today, a Spokane Public Schools message read.

“Weather conditions are expected to be most severe during the morning commute, and this two-hour delay will allow further evaluation of the conditions to ensure SPS staff and students are able to arrive safely,” The message read. “We will continue to evaluate conditions over the next several hours and will communicate any changes to school operations beyond a two-hour delay, if necessary.”