WA flooding isn’t over, governor warns. ’We are in for the long haul.’

By Alexis Krell The Olympian (Wash.)

The flooding across Washington state in recent days is one of the most devastating natural disasters in the state’s history, and it’s not over.

That’s what Gov. Bob Ferguson and other public officials said Tuesday morning in an update on the storm during a news conference at the King County Chinook Building, the county’s administrative building in Seattle.

“It’s not a one- or two-day event,” Ferguson said. “We are in for the long haul.”

He emphasized that “the situation is extremely unpredictable.”

Investments in infrastructure in recent years, including for the levee in Orting, made a significant difference during the storm, he said. Still, he warned that the magnitude and duration of the disaster are straining and compromising infrastructure in Western Washington.

“If you get an evacuation order, for God’s sake, follow it,” he said.

More flooding across the state is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, Ferguson said. He asked residents to stay vigilant. Among many other evacuations across Western Washington in recent days, many homes in Pacific are under “go now” orders Tuesday after a levee break on the White River overnight. There have been more than 1,200 evacuations and rescues in more than 10 counties, he said.

High winds are also in the forecast, he warned.

WSDOT crews have opened more than 60 roads, he said, and 13 state highways are still closed.

“It seems like for every two they reopen, something else happens,” he said.

They expect U.S. Highway 2 to be closed for months, he said.

“This is a major, major event in our state’s history,” Ferguson said. “Those highways are under a lot of stress right now.”

Officials are working on a major disaster declaration, he said, which would provide more federal resources than an initial emergency declaration last week.

“I am confident we will make a very compelling case for disaster relief,” he said.

Ferguson also said that he’s using his ability as governor to dedicate an initial $3.5 million in emergency funding to help residents affected by the flooding, and that more information about how residents can access that support will be available soon.

Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello told reporters at the news conference that one of Pierce County’s major concerns is helping get resources for 150 residents of three mobile home parks in Pierce County whose homes were compromised by the storm.

Pierce County is the operator and administrator of a FEMA urban search and rescue team, Washington Task Force 1, that deployed to Skagit County on Tuesday, he said.

State Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith told reporters that WSDOT’s real-time map is the best source for the latest road updates: wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map.

She said crews closed 49 miles of Highway 2 between Skykomish and Leavenworth, following washouts and damage, including areas that need to be rebuilt.

U.S. 12 is closed near Naches, she said, where about 200 feet of the road washed away.

There’s also major erosion on state Route 410 between Greenwater and Enumclaw that’s limiting access, she said. Crews are piloting residents along that stretch multiple times a day.

She cautioned drivers not to travel through standing water or debris slides.

“If you can’t see the roadway, don’t go forward,” she said.

Ferguson said at one point during the news conference that “there is a concern across our state with every highway.”

“It’s a crisis of significant proportions,” he said.

Asked by reporters about the economic impact of the storm, Ferguson said he wouldn’t have a dollar figure anytime soon, but that it would be “profound.”