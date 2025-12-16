WA floods: Levee failure prompts evacuation along White River in Pacific

By Paige Cornwell The Seattle Times

About 2,100 residents of Pacific in South King County are under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order because of flooding along the White River.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning effective through 7:45 a.m. shortly after a levee failed. Pacific police and other law enforcement agencies were going door to door to warn residents.

In Concrete, Skagit County, eight homes remain under a Level 3 evacuation order in the Eriksen Road neighborhood because of landslide concerns. Near Burpee Hill Road, 32 homes are in a Level 2 Get Set evacuation notice.