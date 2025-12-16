Whitworth pours in 3s, but can’t keep up with unbeaten Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

From staff reports

CLAREMONT, Calif. – Whitworth leaned on the 3-ball to stay in it, but the visiting Pirates couldn’t keep up with unbeaten Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, which preserved a slim lead throughout the second half and won 73-62 on Tuesday evening.

The Pirates (5-3) led for most of the first half, but the Stags (10-0) captured the lead with 14:21 remaining and didn’t let it go. CMS went ahead by 10 midway through the period and kept Whitworth at bay, though the Pirates did make it a one-possession game at a couple of junctures.

Whitworth shot 18 of 48 (37.5%) from the field, including 13 of 27 (48%) from 3-point distance. Wing Stephen Behil had a game-high 21 points, hitting five 3s. Forward Colton Looney added 20 points, connecting on four 3s.

The Pirates committed a season-high 25 turnovers.

The Stags shot 24 of 60 (40%) from the field and 3 of 11 (27.3%) from deep. They were 22 of 33 at the foul line.