2025-26 Winter Sports Preview: Outlook for Northeast A boys, girls basketball

Capsules for the 2025-26 Northeast A boys and girls basketball teams.

In alphabetical order by division. Records and standings from 2024-25 season.

Boys Northeast A

Colville (7-14, 0-6, fourth): The Crimson Hawks had a tough time in league last year, but third-year coach Josh Morgan has five letterwinners back, with a strong senior contingent led by guard Jet Bateman and forward Brock Benson. “Our team needs to play together as one team and not a group of individuals,” Morgan said. “We need to be willing to sacrifice for the team.”

Lakeside (13-10, 4-2, second): Lance Marquardt takes over as coach of the Eagles with six letterwinners back, inclduing first-team all-league senior point guard Blake Hanson and first-team all-league junior post Tanner Cummings. Senior shooting guard Brady Hanson and junior post Luke Howie are also key returners.” We will lean on senior leadership and these experienced returners to carry us,” Marquardt said.

Medical Lake (13-9, 2-4, third): Seven letterwinners and four starters return for third-year coach Brett Ward, led by first-team all-league forward sophomore Gabe Smith and second-team all-NEA sophomore guard Hudson Gilbert, along with Owen and Grant Moffatt. “We shoot the ball as well as anyone in the area,” Ward said. “We need to get better defensively and become a more complete team.”

Riverside (16-5, 6-0, first): The Rams won league and district, then were bounced in regional round of state last year. Two starters and seven total letterwinners return, including second-team all-NEA senior forward Justin Gaffaney and 6-foot-5 junior Ben Riggles. “We’re looking to build on the success of our back-to-back state appearances the last two years,” fourth-year coach Jordan Dutton said. “This group has the potential to compete at a high level.”

Girls Northeast A

Colville (14-9, 5-1, first): The Crimson Hawks reached a crossover game last season but fell one game short of getting to state – but there’s not a single starter back from that squad for fourth-year coach Ashley Moore. Senior guard Andee Kroiss and junior forward Georgia Beardslee will be counted on to lead. “We are a young team that is driven,” Moore said. “We put a lot of work in over the offseason to be competitive.”

Lakeside (14-10, 5-1, second): The Eagles won at districts and the regional round at state last season before falling in a first-round game as the No. 13 seed. Frosh PG Emmerson Cummings joins nucleus of senior Jillian Owen, juniors Bella Tobeck and Sienna Weinberger and sophomore Blakleigh White. “Our core group of returners are really athletic and fast,” second-year coach Lora Cummings said. “We are hoping to speed up the game and defend.”

Medical Lake (7-14, 2-4, third): Yeta Holloway returns for her third year at the helm for the Cardinals with seven letterwinners and four starters back, including NEA defensive MVP junior guard Addison Hammell and a group of four seniors. “No one from last year’s team played varsity minutes the previous season and it showed in their first varsity games,” Holloway said.

Riverside (1-20, 0-6, fourth): The Rams are one of the youngest teams in the area, with just one starter – junior guard Ava Montgomery – returning for second-year coach Tara Davis. Sophomores Bridget St. Amand, Ainsley Spencer and Maggie Hymas will get plenty of minutes. “We have built on our team chemistry and commitment from last year,” Davis said. “The players are holding themselves to higher standards.”